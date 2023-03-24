 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Soliciting sex for money from 17 year old coworkers on your work phone is no way to go through life, thumb   (wfmz.com) divider line
59
    More: Stupid, Volunteer fire department, Rescue, Bail, Prostitution, Eric Gratz, Fire department, Law, Fire station  
•       •       •

1185 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 3:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Drag name?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: What's his Drag name?


Edith Pussay
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: What's his Drag name?

Edith Pussay


No wait: Blanche Morehead.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: What's his Drag name?

Edith Pussay

No wait: Blanche Morehead.


No wait: Chesty McButterbean
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: What's his Drag name?

Edith Pussay

No wait: Blanche Morehead.

No wait: Chesty McButterbean


No wait: Anita Youngin
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 41-year-old thumb. He needs to do more sit-ups.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually, borough managers are content to sit around with their thumb up their own ass.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is why I use a burner phone while I seduce my underage coworkers. Gawd some people I swear
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 41 year old is making me feel pretty good about looking better than he does.

Also, what he did was pretty screwed up.  adults trying to take advantage of underlings, in this case essentially a student.  She was obviously interested in being a firefighter and now this grossness probably will take away from her interest in the career.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric "Instant Gratzification" Gratz, because when you need someone that can't do the trick...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read the last name 'Gratz' as Gaetz at first.

That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Save some jobs for the rest of the population dude.

Since he was treasurer and showed intent for criminal activity, they should go over the 'books,' very carefully.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?


>zooms in<

So there is! Well that's an establishment clause violation.
 
gas giant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

theinertia.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it a work phone number? No.  Pervert status engaged.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Equality under the law"😒😒😒😒
 
emtwo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phedex: She was obviously interested in being a firefighter and now this grossness probably will take away from her interest in the career.


If it worked like that, there'd be no women employed anywhere.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?



You can clearly see the embalm is divided into 3 sections thus passing the mustard for separation of church and state.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?


It's the symbol for Fountain Hill Borough, PA, it appears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?


Appears to be their logo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?


You can clearly see the embalm is divided into 3 sections thus passing the mustard for separation of church and state.


All good Christians whore out underage girls at work.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gah! Sorry for the massive image.
 
rfenster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out the logo on his shirt yet?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But it does ensure an exciting job in the United States Congress as a Republican Congressman!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phedex: She was obviously interested in being a firefighter


True Story...sadly

My step-daughter was on the local volunteer fire department. She was being trained, they offered her money for college, etc. She was doing really well. Then one day....the sexual harassment started.

Lets just say, she complained to the chief about it. Turns out the chief was really close to the few firefighters that were causing issues. He slapped them on the wrists suspended them for a week.

"That's it?" My step-daughter balked.

"Well, I leave this up to you chief, I can go to the local news or call a lawyer? Which is it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Pocket Ninja: If that's his official Borough Manager work shirt -- and a very fancy shirt it is -- why is there what appears to be a Christian cross located at the top of the little emblem on his chest?

Appears to be their logo:

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Catholicism, family, Alladin.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore:You can clearly see the embalm is divided into 3 sections thus passing the mustard for separation of church and state.

With a fractal Slenderman in the middle, binding it all together.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

emtwo: phedex: She was obviously interested in being a firefighter and now this grossness probably will take away from her interest in the career.

If it worked like that, there'd be no women employed anywhere.


Getting warmer...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You just know that this guy totally complains about gay people preying on kids
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look if we learned anything from Congress if you're going to solicit 17 year olds with a thumb head take Matt's course on doing it and not getting busted. 1) be rich 2) pay them enough 3) don't be not rich 4) make sure your dad is connected too.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OMG, he's related to my ex-wife...LMFBO
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: OMG, he's related to my ex-wife...LMFBO


Only on fark is every story one Kevin Bacon away
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size



"Damnit, Kingpin!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You just know that this guy totally complains about gay people preying on kids


Well, yeah. No one likes competition.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: winedrinkingman: You just know that this guy totally complains about gay people preying on kids

Well, yeah. No one likes competition.


That's meant as a "this guy's an example of 'every accusation, or complaint, is a confession'" jab, BTW. Realized that could be taken badly.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thumb, I am disappoint
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sometimes we need a Pennsylvania tag

/ Dirty cops and pill mills always bring me down
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fountain Hill is the area too snooty to be called Bethlehem.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He didn't ask for sex.  His fat thumbs did that.  What he mean was sax.  he wanted to play for sax! and maybe oral sax.. you know, A harmonica
 
emtwo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: All good Christians whore out underage girls at work.


Christianity is a tribe, not a code of ethics.

It's not saying that if you do X Y and Z they are good things, you can be a good Christian. It says that you are a good Christian, and therefore if you do X Y or Z, those are good things.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like the symbol for "school", it really conveys the sentiment that you have to have a wish granted from a genie in a magic lamp in order to get a decent education in this country.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tried to solicit prostitution, and she's underage, and she works with him. Well that's a trifecta I guess.
 
