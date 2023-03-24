 Skip to content
(CTV News)   I wonder whether Airbnb could crack down on all illegal listings, not just those in Quebec   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quebec isn't its own country yet?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't mention: For a zone around the old city, there are over a thousand (some say even 2000) listings but the whole area banned short-term rentals 5 years ago except for 45 units who were already renting.

Requiring the permit number is the kind of compliance that the government of Quebec should've asked when it gave the cities the power to decide where short-terms could be done.

Of course it took a few deaths to get things moving, classic government, classic Montreal, classic Québec...
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the Quebec housing system horribly complex and strange, which is why there's like one day in a year when everyone moves at once or something?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"House had no roofing and one wall that was being torn down. Bed was comfortable and good wi-fi. Close to the restaurant row. Two stars."

New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kurohone: Isn't the Quebec housing system horribly complex and strange, which is why there's like one day in a year when everyone moves at once or something?


Meanwhile Boston over here like
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Quebec isn't its own country yet?


It likes to think it is.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once went to an Airbnb in Quebec then Quebec bit the head off a chicken, then Quebec looked at me
 
carkiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You mean regulate SHARING ECONOMY REAL INVESTMENT JOB CREATION SMALL BUSINESS?!?3? For shame.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Kurohone: Isn't the Quebec housing system horribly complex and strange, which is why there's like one day in a year when everyone moves at once or something?

Meanwhile Boston over here like
California takes a massive bong rip and...
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How Short-Term Rentals KILL Cities
Youtube lHr7GXuqzm0
 
