(Slate)   Conservative judges in Oklahoma, angry that they were overruled by their liberal counterparts in their quest to not allow any exceptions to a total abortion ban, accidentally reveal their true opinions about the value of a woman's life   (slate.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone who didn't know this, hasn't been paying attention.  This is nothing new.  To conservatives, a woman is chattel to use for their own pleasure and to be disposed of at their leisure.  They're just saying the quiet part out loud.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they shouldn't be able to even farking try this shiat!
hotdamn your constitution n amendments etc offer you fk all in the way of protection.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we as Americans just cut the crap and finally admit we don't value anyone's  lives?

Because we don't. The only point of contention is over whose lives to value less.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidentally"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brood mares for rapists.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The creatures are inhuman.

I won't call them people because people don't act that way.
 
Arumat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Can we as Americans just cut the crap and finally admit we don't value anyone's  lives?

Because we don't. The only point of contention is over whose lives to value less.


It's a pretty easy grid layout.  On the left you have dark skin, on the right white skin.  At the bottom people with no money, at the top are the filthy rich.  People at the bottom left have no value.  People at the top right must be protected at all cost, preferably extracting that cost from the bottom left.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: they shouldn't be able to even farking try this shiat!
hotdamn your constitution n amendments etc offer you fk all in the way of protection.


The United States is a scam from top to bottom.

Changemymind.gif
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Anyone who didn't know this, hasn't been paying attention.  This is nothing new.  To conservatives, a woman is chattel to use for their own pleasure and to be disposed of at their leisure.  They're just saying the quiet part out loud.


Not just women. Conservatives do not perceive anyone besides the individual conservative in question as people. All of them are either tools to be used or obstacles to be destroyed.

A conservative would feed his own mother through a wood chipper if he thought it would be a net benefit to him in some way, and he wouldn't feel even the slightest hint of remorse.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really about farking over the bottom 95% of the country.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That conservatives see women as sextoys and incubators, undeserving of agency, is only a surprise to people that haven't paid attention.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: they shouldn't be able to even farking try this shiat!
hotdamn your constitution n amendments etc offer you fk all in the way of protection.


You should see what it does for guns though!
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives deny the results of their beliefs because it would make it uncomfortable to hold those beliefs
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, why not just put the fetuses in charge in OK and be done.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: It's really about farking over the bottom 95% of the country.


Welcome to November 3rd, 2010. It's been over since then.
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Every pregnancy presents an imminent danger. A healthy, safe birth involves a tremendous amount of injury.

I'm a man. If anyone ever tried to inflict on me the amount of harm inflicted by a healthy, safe birth, I'd be legally justified in responding with force.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: mistahtom: It's really about farking over the bottom 95% of the country.

Welcome to November 3rd, 2010 December 13, 2000. It's been over since then.


FTFY.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, that's pretty Christian of them.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Accidentally."
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They never even give justification for bestowing personhood unto a fetus that is honestly acting more as a parasite.  I know it's all about making sure whites stay in the majority while punishing the poor and making women suffer.  I suppose there might be that religious motive for making sure Jesus is reborn, but if the son of God is all powerful, why would he incarnate into a body that would be aborted before saving humanity?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: mistahtom: It's really about farking over the bottom 95% of the country.

Welcome to November 3rd, 2010. It's been over since then.


Pretty clear that tea party was the start of the insurrection.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Peter von Nostrand: mistahtom: It's really about farking over the bottom 95% of the country.

Welcome to November 3rd, 2010 December 13, 2000. It's been over since then.

FTFY.


I think, briefly, there was a chance but.... just didn't happen.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This isn't just Conservatives.  This is Conservatives in Oklahoma.  They have most the hubris of Texans but none of the notoriety that gets Texas laughed at and slapped down once in awhile.  They are unchecked, very uneducated, very "Christian", and have the same voting rights as you.  Sleep well.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In other news, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Oklahoma is barely literate and has trouble composing coherent sentences.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Rights of the unborn child" is a complete bullshiat phrase. There is no unborn child. There's is the POSSIBILITY of a child, which are two entirely different circumstances. There is no guarantee whatsoever with a human's screwed up evolutionary anatomy that a child will be the result of getting pregnant. There are a whole host of issues and problems that can crop up during pregnancy that result in a stillborn, a miscarriage, or an otherwise not-child that have nothing to do with an "artificially" induced abortion.

The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science. Scientists don't have an answer for the whole "When does life begin?" question either. But at least THEY can use rigorous testing and methodology to narrow things down to "Well, THIS is when a child can survive outside of the mother's womb. So that's about as close as we can get." And that's what we used as the cut off limit for abortions. Which is goddamn farking sensible. Because if we're arguing about unborn A.K.A POTENTIAL children then I posit that every man that masturbates or DOESN'T get a woman pregnant is killing millions of potential kids by wasting all that sperm.

Oh, what's that? That doesn't count? Well it's my personal belief that it does. So fark you. Doesn't so feel so good does it?
 
pogopogo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When your understanding of women's bodies is surpassed by Todd "legitimate rape" Akin, is it any surprise you don't understand or care about women?

Their legal judgment is apparently on par with their knowledge of women. They are trying to argue that any right not enumerated in the US or OK Constitutions does not exist? That's quite an interesting argument.
 
blackminded
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arumat: g.fro: Can we as Americans just cut the crap and finally admit we don't value anyone's  lives?

Because we don't. The only point of contention is over whose lives to value less.

It's a pretty easy grid layout.  On the left you have dark skin, on the right white skin.  At the bottom people with no money, at the top are the filthy rich.  People at the bottom left have no value.  People at the top right must be protected at all cost, preferably extracting that cost from the bottom left.


You said it better than I would have. I'd have used more slurs and probably gotten another ban.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: "Rights of the unborn child" is a complete bullshiat phrase. There is no unborn child. There's is the POSSIBILITY of a child, which are two entirely different circumstances. There is no guarantee whatsoever with a human's screwed up evolutionary anatomy that a child will be the result of getting pregnant. There are a whole host of issues and problems that can crop up during pregnancy that result in a stillborn, a miscarriage, or an otherwise not-child that have nothing to do with an "artificially" induced abortion.

The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science. Scientists don't have an answer for the whole "When does life begin?" question either. But at least THEY can use rigorous testing and methodology to narrow things down to "Well, THIS is when a child can survive outside of the mother's womb. So that's about as close as we can get." And that's what we used as the cut off limit for abortions. Which is goddamn farking sensible. Because if we're arguing about unborn A.K.A POTENTIAL children then I posit that every man that masturbates or DOESN'T get a woman pregnant is killing millions of potential kids by wasting all that sperm.

Oh, what's that? That doesn't count? Well it's my personal belief that it does. So fark you. Doesn't so feel so good does it?


Well clearly you don't understand Christian Conservative Science. A human life is made as soon as the sperm enters the chattel birthing vessel. If America was more godly, Church and GOP reps would remand the chattel birthing vessel into protective custody to ensure the safety and welfare of the unborn, but sadly, we aren't yet a nation unto god and ignore gods will
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science


I call BS on religion part of that.  The bible is quite clear that it isn't a child until they come out of a mother's womb, and that the life of the mother is important.

They're manipulating the religion to support their beliefs and inflict their beliefs on others.

They're apostates (a.k.a. fake Christians).
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Peter von Nostrand: mistahtom: It's really about farking over the bottom 95% of the country.

Welcome to November 3rd, 2010. It's been over since then.

Pretty clear that tea party was the start of the insurrection.


The insurrection would have succeeded if they were tri-corner hats. Cops would be too busy laughing.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The foul belief at the heart of anti-abortion politics is rarely stated so blatantly: that a pregnant person's life is no more valuable than an embryo-and that even if a fetus cannot survive outside her body, a woman might honorably be forced to die, on principle, to "save" it.

Have they ever made a secret of that?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Anyone who didn't know this, hasn't been paying attention.  This is nothing new.  To conservatives, a woman is chattel to use for their own pleasure and to be disposed of at their leisure.  They're just saying the quiet part out loud.


I would disagree on them saying the quiet part out loud. Insofar that it's been very well known all along, it's just that so many people have chosen to ignore it.

Because acknowledging it either means that the men in power would risk having their power taken away from them, or because for the Republican/Evangelical women who chose to ignore it with self-assurances of how it couldn't possibly be true, they'd have to realize they've all been the equivalency of a bunch of house negros who have been just as responsible in allowing, if not outright endorsing, the repressing/torturing/raping/murdering their fellow women.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A lot of 'interesting' theories here.

Are the dissenting justices Catholic? I ask because what they describe is the church's belief that life begins at conception and every life has intrinsic value. It is immoral to take one  life to save the other.

The question is then asked in the event of a breach birth which do you save, the mother or the child?

The answer is neither, they both die.

This isn't my opinion but what is taught at my catholic university in a class called moral theology, IIRC.

Needless to say the female students got very pissed and the instructor silenced them and said it isn't up for debate.

How'd you like to see that question on an exam and have to give the church's answer to be 'correct'?

Oh yeah, quit wasting that sperm and those eggs. They too are sacred, just like in Monte python's the meaning of life.

Don't shoot the messenger but there are just a bunch of nutty theories being tossed about and you should know what you're really up against.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You gotta fight fire with fire.  If the maga says a birthing persxn or a womxn is worth zero, the team blue has to codify that they are worth trillions of dollars.  How do we do this?  Full on hard core atomic fusion powered legislative and legal blitz.  Every blue DA needs to sue all murderers of womxn for trillions of dollars.  And all blue team judges needs to affirm the fines are legal. And Biden needs to EO that all womxn be paid trillions of dollars for any and all jobs they do.

Go scorched earth.  No prisoners, no surrender.

Problem solved.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Stargazer86: The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science

I call BS on religion part of that.  The bible is quite clear that it isn't a child until they come out of a mother's womb, and that the life of the mother is important.

They're manipulating the religion to support their beliefs and inflict their beliefs on others.

They're apostates (a.k.a. fake Christians).


The Torahdoes, KJV not so much.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Anyone who didn't know this, hasn't been paying attention.  This is nothing new.  To conservatives, a woman is chattel to use for their own pleasure and to be disposed of at their leisure.


"Of the hour, yes."
Fark user imageView Full Size



""The Oklahoma Constitution, as currently worded, does no expressed or hiddent [sic] establish a fundamental abortion right under any circumstance. Any change to that status quo must come from the people or their elected representatives," writes Chief Justice M. John Kane IV in his dissent."

He doesn't specify who "the people" are, or how many there are. The change to the status quote came from the doctor, and the two assistants in the room. They are the "people" who can decide to change the status quo.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You gotta fight fire with fire.  If the maga says a birthing persxn or a womxn is worth zero, the team blue has to codify that they are worth trillions of dollars.  How do we do this?  Full on hard core atomic fusion powered legislative and legal blitz.  Every blue DA needs to sue all murderers of womxn for trillions of dollars.  And all blue team judges needs to affirm the fines are legal. And Biden needs to EO that all womxn be paid trillions of dollars for any and all jobs they do.

Go scorched earth.  No prisoners, no surrender.

Problem solved.


what's going on with 'womxn'... ?
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I was a woman in one of these deep red states and had no chance of moving I would forever abstain. As well as carry a gun almost every to shoot any man who got even the slightest bit fresh.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You realize that women vote for these assholes too, don't you?   They aren't winning just with men's votes.   I don't care what the percentages are, the fact remains that significant portion of women believe that their lives have no value except for reproduction and it's not only in Oklahoma.

That is a tough war to try to fight.
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: You realize that women vote for these assholes too, don't you?   They aren't winning just with men's votes.   I don't care what the percentages are, the fact remains that significant portion of women believe that their lives have no value except for reproduction and it's not only in Oklahoma.

That is a tough war to try to fight.


Good Christian women fighting bravely for their belief in death by ectopic pregnancy.
It ain't any more encouraging when you look at national elections.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pogopogo: When your understanding of women's bodies is surpassed by Todd "legitimate rape" Akin, is it any surprise you don't understand or care about women?

Their legal judgment is apparently on par with their knowledge of women. They are trying to argue that any right not enumerated in the US or OK Constitutions does not exist? That's quite an interesting argument.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The unborn have no voice, say, or consideration in the opinion of the majority,"

So, the logic here seems to be that while women begrudgingly do have some rights granted in the Constitution, abortion isn't explicitly one of them.  The unborn, on the other hand have no rights explicitly granted in the Constitution, therefore it's the duty of conservative judges to speak for those poor, unrepresented unborn and grant them unenumerated rights to another person's body well beyond what any born person has, because recognizing a woman's unenumerated rights without them being explicitly granted in the law would be judicial activism.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: You realize that women vote for these assholes too, don't you?   They aren't winning just with men's votes.   I don't care what the percentages are, the fact remains that significant portion of women believe that their lives have no value except for reproduction and it's not only in Oklahoma.

That is a tough war to try to fight.


right, but lots of them don't, so it's not really relevant.
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: If I was a woman in one of these deep red states and had no chance of moving I would forever abstain. As well as carry a gun almost every to shoot any man who got even the slightest bit fresh.


iat doesn't make a lot of sense.  I don't think sexually active single women in general believe that they will get pregnant or have that intent.  That's how we get where we get with hypocrite Con women voters.  That attitude, along with a need to fulfill themselves sexually combined with the general failure to preplan to avoid pregnancy is sort of part of the cycle of where we are, for reasons I'm not smart enough to fully explain.

So the better solution is for red state women to arm themselves and preemptively avoid incest and rape by just shooting their families and neighbors and then moving to blue states to f*ck real men.  I think I saw that movie on Lifetime once.  Maybe a fever dream.  Probably not a dream; guns don't work right in peoples' dreams.
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's pretty f*cked up that the state has no responsibility not to let people die for no good reason.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Stargazer86: The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science

I call BS on religion part of that.  The bible is quite clear that it isn't a child until they come out of a mother's womb, and that the life of the mother is important.

They're manipulating the religion to support their beliefs and inflict their beliefs on others.

They're apostates (a.k.a. fake Christians).


You have it quite wrong, I think.  Religion is a living social construct, and expressly and provably NOT inherently true to it's roots, not for any of them.  Every religion has offshoots and mutations over time.  While Protestantism is going batshiate in the US, the loudest and most badshiate are even a subsect of that.

They are not apostates, because they are remaining true to their faith as they understand it.  They are just viewing the construct of "Christianity" through a different lens than  you.
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's also pretty f*cked up that establishment Dems poured out support for an anti-abortion conservative this past election over a pro-choice progressive. And he won.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Stargazer86: The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science

I call BS on religion part of that.  The bible is quite clear that it isn't a child until they come out of a mother's womb, and that the life of the mother is important.

They're manipulating the religion to support their beliefs and inflict their beliefs on others.

They're apostates (a.k.a. fake Christians).


I hate this argument, because they use it all the time, so using gives weight to their argument and allows them to skate.

"That guy who abused a kid, not a real Christian because if he was following the bible he wouldn't have done that."

"That pastor who grifted millions from his congregants, if he were a real Christian he wouldn't have done it."

All coming from the same people who demand(ed) every time a Muslim person did terrorism or something wrong all of their respective peers needed to answer for and denounce them.

They're christians, doesn't matter if they interpret the bible differently, they're still basing their beliefs off the same book as every other Christian.

Don't "no true Scotsman" them.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: "Rights of the unborn child" is a complete bullshiat phrase. There is no unborn child. There's is the POSSIBILITY of a child, which are two entirely different circumstances. There is no guarantee whatsoever with a human's screwed up evolutionary anatomy that a child will be the result of getting pregnant. There are a whole host of issues and problems that can crop up during pregnancy that result in a stillborn, a miscarriage, or an otherwise not-child that have nothing to do with an "artificially" induced abortion.

The whole anti-abortion stance is rooted in religion, belief, and philosophy, not science. Scientists don't have an answer for the whole "When does life begin?" question either. But at least THEY can use rigorous testing and methodology to narrow things down to "Well, THIS is when a child can survive outside of the mother's womb. So that's about as close as we can get." And that's what we used as the cut off limit for abortions. Which is goddamn farking sensible. Because if we're arguing about unborn A.K.A POTENTIAL children then I posit that every man that masturbates or DOESN'T get a woman pregnant is killing millions of potential kids by wasting all that sperm.

Oh, what's that? That doesn't count? Well it's my personal belief that it does. So fark you. Doesn't so feel so good does it?


The irony of someone who tries to speak from a scientific point of view, but whose understanding of biology is that terrible.  TBC I think what the dissenting judges wrote is frankly stupid and clearly a breach of their duty. Saying a woman doesn't have the right to life saving medical treatment because she's pregnant is BS.  However if you are going to argue against someone having a problem with abortions, then at least get your shiat straight.  First of all, you can't use when a baby can survive outside the womb as your bar because that is constantly changing and technology makes it lower and lower.  We absolutely will progress to a time when an embryo can be removed and incubated at any point in a pregnancy, so setting the legal bar to that is a recipe for disaster.

Second, from conception, the zygote --> embryo --> baby is 100% a human being.  It isn't neccesarily a human 'person' under the law, but biologically speaking, it is not the potential for a human, it is a human.  It is a unique genetic creation which is hostile to further genetic input and growing specifically directed to the full specialization of systems that make it an adult.  No other genetically complete tissue does that.  Your argument that it's no different than sperm is laughably stupid because gametes are absolutely not genetically complete and viable humans.  That's like, grade 9 biology.

Finally the idea that something could go wrong before it's born therefore it's not an unborn baby is about as logical as saying something could go wrong for a baby before it becomes a developed adult.

The reality is that there is no objective measure by which to declare a human person (legal entity) and no perfect way to balance rights if you do declare a fetus a person or that an unborn baby has some rights, because they will always come to some degree at the expense of another person, and ditto vice versa.  The only honest options are to say it is a person right from the beginning of it's genetic completeness (and even that can have glitches and problems with chromosomal disorders), to say it has to be arbitrary so we're setting it in this place for whatever philosophical or technological reasons we've decided, or to say we aren't setting it until after the baby is born because it's simple that way and there is the line of full vs. partial dependence on the mother's body.

Pick where on that spectrum you want to be but at least be honest about it.
 
