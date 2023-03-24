 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   "At the time of the incident, Midwest City officials said they had no idea where the hole came from"   (kfor.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got stuck in a midwest city hole? Like Toledo?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Close to the western edge of Tulsa, there is a dried and frozen carcass of a sinkhole. No one has explained what the sinkhole was seeking in that neighborhood.

/Should probably go day-drink now.
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The font in the article could have been larger.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The least they could do is post a picture of it.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We've already seen this show.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: She got stuck in a midwest city hole? Like Toledo?


It's the city famous for Who concerts and baseball games.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alice in Chains - Down in a Hole
Youtube lw3WhSD2nMQ
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: The least they could do is post a picture of it.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Acme joke factory portable hole - Who Framed Roger Rabbit Commodore Amiga game vs Disney movie
Youtube cQ1ygyUQZik


Where else do you do you get your holes?  Acme!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She must have a great job if at 19, she's paid $100,000 in medical bills.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The ground. It came from the ground.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I found the hole in my pocket and casually tossed it, since I did not want it. Perhaps I should not have done that, sorry
 
tommyl66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: The least they could do is post a picture of it.


You want to see a pic of this lady's hole that is now filled with sand?
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whidbey: The least they could do is post a picture of it.

You want to see a pic of this lady's hole that is now filled with sand?


Fark is everyone's neurotica site.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: She must have a great job if at 19, she's paid $100,000 in medical bills.


Not that I'm calling bullshiat, but that smells like bullshiat she's paid $100,000 in medical bills.  Billed for $100K I could believe.  What injuries did she sustain?  I'm guessing she'll have to provide proof of that in court to substantiate the claims.

But yeah to your point, what 19 year old has $100K in cash to immediately pay off medical bills?

I spent 3 days in the ER/ICU and was billed around $40K.  After insurance I'll pay around $4-5K.

/wild speculation is fun!
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: The least they could do is post a picture of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
now we know where he put it...

Fark user imageView Full Size

pulled it out of his pocket.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I followed one of the links to a story about when this happened, and it ended with this:

Authorities say woman was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, but did not appear to have any obvious injuries.

Also, this is apparently the intersection near where the hole was. The hole she was trapped in for at least 16 hours, according to her story. I assumed it was some side street on the edge of town where no one would be around, but this looks like a fairly well-traveled intersection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: The least they could do is post a picture of it.


Check the video
 
Chuck87
‘’ less than a minute ago  

magneticmushroom: We've already seen this show.


Oh, has this story already been on Fark?  If so, the tag may need to be changed to "Followup" because of the lawsuit.
 
