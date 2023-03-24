 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The 'time-traveler' who warned of an alien abducting 8,000 people on March 23 has claimed that the extra terrestrial has come and gone from Earth, making its departure around 7.30pm EST. Hell I feel let down   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best leaders?  So TFG, Elon, and Best Korea's boy are all gone?

We could only hope.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8,000 people?
That's a lot of anal probes.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cirala One, huh.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Clear level?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nenernenernenernener
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the wagner group withdraw already..?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this end up under their "Femail" tab?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: 8,000 people?
That's a lot of anal probes.


They just reuse the same probe
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the extra terrestrial has come and gone from Earth, making its departure around 7.30pm EST. Hell I feel let down

Well, there's your problem.  The aliens are still operating on Eastern Standard Time (EST), while the rest of us are operating on Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

That must be why you missed them, subby.  You were an hour off.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we done a head count? Is everyone still here?

(Starts pointing at people around him and counting aloud...)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: How does this end up under their "Femail" tab?

[Fark user image 624x219]


<must not say "because readers of mindless women's columns are more likely to fall for it as a demographic">

<must not say "because readers of mindless women's columns are more likely to fall for it as a demographic">

<must not say "because readers of mindless women's columns are more likely to fall for it as a demographic">
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, would anybody even notice if 8,000 people disappeared worldwide?  I have seen websites claiming anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 people die worldwide each day from varying causes (disease, violence, illness, old age, disappearance, etc).
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I confirm that the aliens have great wifi.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Claude Ballse: 8,000 people?
That's a lot of anal probes.

They just reuse the same probe


While hearing wild & delusional stories about alien abductions, I never even considered that aliens would reuse anal probes. I always just pictured one-time use, disposable medical equipment.

Now I'm curious if they even wash them between uses.

Now I'm imagining some guy trying to convince a woman he met in a bar that he picked up herpes from an improperly sanitized Martian anal probe, and not by sleeping around.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: 8,000 people?
That's a lot of anal probes.


There's a lot of sharing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I confirm that the aliens have great wifi.


But how's the weed?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Honestly, would anybody even notice if 8,000 people disappeared worldwide?  I have seen websites claiming anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 people die worldwide each day from varying causes (disease, violence, illness, old age, disappearance, etc).


Way more than that. Heck, about 600,000 people go missing annually (mind you, most - but not all - are found) just in the United States, and about 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year here.

There's something like 20K+ missing person and 14K+ unidentified body cases that remain open.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't time travelers ever have good news?  When is a time traveler going to come back and tell us what year the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in, 8,000 political opponents of Vladimir Putin have been reported missing in Russia.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: Why don't time travelers ever have good news?  When is a time traveler going to come back and tell us what year the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl?


Because it still hasn't happened by 3265
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: 8,000 people?
That's a lot of anal probes.


Or one very long one if done human centipede style
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: NM Volunteer: Honestly, would anybody even notice if 8,000 people disappeared worldwide?  I have seen websites claiming anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 people die worldwide each day from varying causes (disease, violence, illness, old age, disappearance, etc).

Way more than that. Heck, about 600,000 people go missing annually (mind you, most - but not all - are found) just in the United States, and about 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year here.

There's something like 20K+ missing person and 14K+ unidentified body cases that remain open.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: Why don't time travelers ever have good news?  When is a time traveler going to come back and tell us what year the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl?


After watching Back to the Future 2 they all swore a solemn oath.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: FormlessOne: NM Volunteer: Honestly, would anybody even notice if 8,000 people disappeared worldwide?  I have seen websites claiming anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 people die worldwide each day from varying causes (disease, violence, illness, old age, disappearance, etc).

Way more than that. Heck, about 600,000 people go missing annually (mind you, most - but not all - are found) just in the United States, and about 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year here.

There's something like 20K+ missing person and 14K+ unidentified body cases that remain open.

[i.redd.it image 750x957]


I honestly wish I could find an undiscovered cave on property that I could purchase, just so I could clean it out and move in - I'd love to "disappear" into a cave at this point.
 
fmcgalaxie500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Why don't time travelers ever have good news?  When is a time traveler going to come back and tell us what year the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl?


Because the probably won't, much like my Houston Texans.
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some terrestrials do seem extraneous.
 
whitroth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn it, and they didn't take us!

"Oh, please, Mr. Spaceman, won't you please take us along, we won't do anything wrong...."
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn, I could have used a good probing.  Usually you have to pay extra for that
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
8000 abductions and I didn't get picked. Man I never win anything...
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

