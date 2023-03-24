 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   What's the world coming to if you can't work one out in the privacy of your own car without Google Maps spying on you?   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The year 2005?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...and Alphabet/Google shows how creepy their cameras can be.  Again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who's Randy Scots??
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is precisely why I wank in the car under the cover of darkness
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
there's a few documentaries like this on various web sites. Matter or fact some "random" woman usually comes up and helps out the guy.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't get who has the time to scour all these places on Google maps to find the weirdness and shenanigans.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: ...and Alphabet/Google shows how creepy their cameras can be.  Again.


I'm familiar with the Google map cars driving around, but this picture seems to have been taken from the roof of a neighboring building.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: there's a few documentaries like this on various web sites. Matter or fact some "random" woman usually comes up and helps out the guy.


Usually it's his step mother, or his best friend's mom.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weeners Tag too much taken affront about how much that was a penis?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Who's Randy Scots??


Have you been living under a rock?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Usually it's his step mother, or his best friend's mom.


there is this one poster, he sits in a car in a parking lot does his thing, and a "random" girl walks past, looks in the car, sees the guy doing this thing, and he's always got the window open and the girl says something dumb, "hey, what are you doing? Need help? Reaches in and well, happy ending for him.

Meanwhile she has to wipe her hands somewhere...

I dunno, different strokes, for different folks I guess.
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mcmnky: OrionXVI: ...and Alphabet/Google shows how creepy their cameras can be.  Again.

I'm familiar with the Google map cars driving around, but this picture seems to have been taken from the roof of a neighboring building.


They're very high up these days:
science.orgView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thought this was going to involve Jason Miller.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unblurred Penis is the name of my Creed cover band, featuring Scott Stapp
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Beatles - We Can Work it Out
Youtube Qyclqo_AV2M
 
