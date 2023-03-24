 Skip to content
Hero Will soldiers be allowed to wear boots on base?
SpecialSnowFlake
Fort Sporkfoot?
 
BlakCat
Barf StinkFort
 
too_amuzed
Maybe not, but Fairies sure do.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
Since the article didn't really say who he was:

Colonel Barfoot's Native American heritage was displayed proudly for the base renaming ceremony.

Serving in the 45th Infantry Division during World War II, Colonel Barfoot, then a technical sergeant, took part in the Battle of Anzio in Italy. On May 23, 1944, he single-handedly silenced three machine-gun nests, disabled a German tank with a bazooka, blew up an artillery cannon with a demolition charge and took 17 enemy soldiers prisoner.

In addition to everything else that day, he rescued two seriously wounded American soldiers, leading them about a mile to safety. His actions earned him the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor in combat. The Medal of Honor citation noted Colonel Barfoot's "extraordinary heroism, demonstration of magnificent valor and aggressive determination in the face of point-blank fire."
 
Theaetetus
BlakCat: Barf StinkFort


Slab Bulkhead!
 
discrete unit
BarFEET!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
Yes, but only with pants.
Boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants
 
Mad-n-FL
Sister base = Pregnant?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
General Lee, I have no base named after me

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ditto
 
vilesithknight
Since the article didn't really say who he was:

Colonel Barfoot's Native American heritage was displayed proudly for the base renaming ceremony.

Serving in the 45th Infantry Division during World War II, Colonel Barfoot, then a technical sergeant, took part in the Battle of Anzio in Italy. On May 23, 1944, he single-handedly silenced three machine-gun nests, disabled a German tank with a bazooka, blew up an artillery cannon with a demolition charge and took 17 enemy soldiers prisoner.

In addition to everything else that day, he rescued two seriously wounded American soldiers, leading them about a mile to safety. His actions earned him the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor in combat. The Medal of Honor citation noted Colonel Barfoot's "extraordinary heroism, demonstration of magnificent valor and aggressive determination in the face of point-blank fire."


It didnt mention why it was getting changed either. Pickett was a confederate general who was an alcoholic & died of liver disease at age 50. His only military claim to fame was leading "picketts charge" at gettysburg which hilariously failed. He also hung 22 union soldiers who should have remained POWs & for this he was investigated & fled to canada for a year. But he had friends in high places. President Granted cancelled the investigation & welcomed him back to the US. So why did they name the base after him? After he died his wife wrote 5 nationally published, fictional books about him & the "Lost Cause" which made him out to be a hero. In an era where it was virtually impossible to fact check, everyone took her tale tales as truth. Summary, He was a POS & its about time they rectified this.
 
