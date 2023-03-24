 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   Husband of evangelical weight-loss ministry cult leader apparently took action when he realized he was husband of evangelical weight-loss ministry cult leader   (jezebel.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Weight, National Transportation Safety Board, Weight loss, Aviation accidents and incidents, Dieting, VHS, Jargon, Gwen Shamblin  
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok.  I get it.  I talk too much about my weight loss, but I think calling me a cult leader is a bit mean.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert: She was killed by Tarzan
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess they had no mirrors in their house
 
philodough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Learn your instruments bro.

Doing so woulda saved the Kennedy kid, too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x500]

Guess they had no mirrors in their house


That's a dude standing next to a cardboard standy
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like I told my last wife, I says, Honey, I never drive faster than I can see. Besides that, it's all in the reflexes.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fat Christians bother me. Drinking and smoking are sinful but endless Burger King and birthday cake are from the Lord.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They got JFK Jr'ed.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see she uses the same hair gel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x500]

Guess they had no mirrors in their house


You can tell the rank of a Karen in the pack by the height of her hair. She's an alpha-Karen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why you should hire a licensed, certified, accredited and experienced pilot.

You already spent hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars on a plane....why wouldn't you get the best pilot you can?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is why you should hire a licensed, certified, accredited and experienced pilot.

You already spent hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars on a plane....why wouldn't you get the best pilot you can?


...because flying is fun and some people like to do it as a hobby?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting weight loss program noted in the NTSB report:  no internal organs were available for examination.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x500]

Guess they had no mirrors in their house

You can tell the rank of a Karen in the pack by the height of her hair. She's an alpha-Karen.


I watched the documentary about these asshats on HBO. She wasn't an Alpha-Karen. She was more. She was an Uber-Karen.

How I know that is: they are STILL doing the cult thing. Even after she died.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what she was thinking while the plane was on the weigh down.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I actually liked him in this movie:


Hologram Man (1995) Trailer
Youtube pIR4C80k9q4


/It has a "So bad it's good" campiness to it, I own the DVD
//This was in 1995, way before he got involved with his cult leading wife
///John Amos, Tom "Tiny" Lister Jr (Friday, Fifth Element), Alex Cord (Airwolf), and Derek McGrath (Little Mosque on the Prairie, one episode of Star Trek: Voyager) were all in this!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: I wonder what she was thinking while the plane was on the weigh down.


"Oh Satan, why have you forsaken me?"
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: This is why you should hire a licensed, certified, accredited and experienced pilot.

You already spent hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars on a plane....why wouldn't you get the best pilot you can?


It was a Cessna. Not that they are giving those away but it wasn't a Gulfstream or anything.
 
