(The Daily Beast)   Zebra escapes from zoo, possibly due to mourning over deaths of its parents, a need for companionship, or simple desire for freedom. Basically the situation's not black and white   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needs to get to the Elite 8 - he's got some calls to blow!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article about a zebra crossing the street?  How pedestrian.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It needed to hit up the Planet Fitness

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Source: https://twitter.com/OKWildlifeDept/status/1628501810859200512 )
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlakCat: [i.imgur.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Nope."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it doesn't become red all over.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. had no idea these guys were still touring

en-academic.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The three-year-old lost both of his parents in the last two years, becoming increasingly lonely and receiving little support from an unfriendly kangaroo next door to his enclosure. But hope springs eternal-zookeepers say they're planning to set Sero up with a girlfriend from a nearby zoo within the next year.

Am I crazy, or does that sound like a great way to get that other zebra domestically abused?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last time I was at the zoo the zebras were the worst smelling animal. Even worse than the apes. And I think apes are awesome. I dont like monkeys though. They are bad.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image image 436x221]


Best 2 seconds of flavor from any gum one can ever get .
 
kp1230
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice, Subby. +1
 
CombatEpistemology
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we approaching peak Zebra?  I suppose we'll know when it's canonized in some kind of ZebraNado film franchise.
 
CombatEpistemology
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CombatEpistemology: Are we approaching peak Zebra?  I suppose we'll know when it's canonized in some kind of ZebraNado film franchise.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks Bing, OpenAI, and I guess the Slovenian Film industry.
 
