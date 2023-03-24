 Skip to content
(NPR)   Six-time reigning Happiest Country in the World, Finland to fly in 10 lucky outsiders this June for a four-day "happiness masterclass". Pretty sure a few of you from the Pol Tab could use this   (npr.org) divider line
30
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is an "Inner Finn" similar to a "Dutch Rudder?"
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are we calling six dozen or so "a few" now, subby?
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are they inviting Putin and Trump?
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My happiness could be increased if I don't have to go home.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are asking for applicants to something that is going to be filmed. Not a sweepstakes, more like an audition sounds like to me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Finland (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube baHsoEAAMZU
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Main throwing shade at PolTab?

contenthub-static.grammarly.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Make me happy Subby?  Can you imagine the carbon footprint from flying 10 of us all the way there?  We might as well go set a tire factory on fire.  Yeah I'm sure Trump is all for this.  MFGA!


/You did say poltab so we have to represent it correctly
 
argylez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish my ex wife would go there.  She's the most miserable person I know.

/have 50/50 so I still have to deal with her
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What my ideal Finnish happiness masterclass looks like

Fark user imageView Full Size

/they don't call it the Finnish Line for nothing
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FINLAND!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
KORPIKLAANI - Wooden Pints
Youtube QjZ1B897Tuk


Finnish folk metal.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Mom says you're welcome if you can dance, but if you can't dance then you're gonna get left behind, with no victory grind.

Whatever that is.

I recommend learning how to dance ASAP.  Also, watch out for my dad.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Are we calling six dozen or so "a few" now, subby?


Quit quibbling. It's the classic six dozen of one, half of the other situation.
 
Xai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Activities include standing on a tower and looking at how russians actually live, despite claims from republican leaders that it is some kind of paradise
 
BlakCat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They'll be filmed throughout their visit, with that material to be used in Visit Finland's communications and advertising."

Hard pass right there. And a lot of it just sounds like self-care via relaxation, time away from digital stimuli, and getting a good nights rest that I already engage in. While I am sure it'd be a great experience for some people, the constant knowledge that I'm constantly being recorded would be too cringe and creep for me

But the importance of a healthy diet, quiet reflection time, spa days and a good nights sleep can not be under-stated and are huge in improving quality of life overall
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can I get an option for Finnish citizenship?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd be happy if I lived in a place like this too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aungen: My Mom says you're welcome if you can dance, but if you can't dance then you're gonna get left behind, with no victory grind.

Whatever that is.

I recommend learning how to dance ASAP.  Also, watch out for my dad.


Are you a man without a hat?

/A friend of mine?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [YouTube video: KORPIKLAANI - Wooden Pints]

Finnish folk metal.


Korpiklaani - Happy Little Boozer/Lyrics and Sub Español
Youtube N4HSSr3D8iE
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Finland's millennial prime minister said Nordic countries do a better job of embodying the American dream than the US

To be fair, she's way too attractive to shop at Walmart.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle..."

So, go cosplay as foraging homeless people in the woods. Yeah, that sounds fun. Much better than a massage and room service.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The masterclass is all expenses paid, but non-instapeople need not apply. wtf is this unhappiness??

'To apply, people must fill out an online form and complete a social media challenge on either Insta or TikTok.'
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now imagine getting her as your leader instead of the Donald.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle..."

So, go cosplay as foraging homeless people in the woods. Yeah, that sounds fun. Much better than a massage and room service.


I believe that if socialism included free massages it would be a much better sell.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My grandmother was Finnish.  I'd love to go there some day, it sounds like a place I'd enjoy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
