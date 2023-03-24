 Skip to content
(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   Local county sheriff decides it's time to stop posting all mugshots to the internet. In unrelated news, his daughter is about to be arrested for child abuse   (newschannel5.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But he did admit to NewsChannel 5 that whatever situation his daughter is facing did influence his decision now.

"Your eyes are opened more. It hurts me that I didn't have that deeper more personal connection to how those families felt earlier.

"Like every other meritless asshole on Earth, many of whom also happen to be conservatives, the suffering of other people is completely irrelevant to me until I am personally affected by whatever issue they've always had."
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They may have made a mistake in their life and who knows maybe they will want to change down the line. They'll have that hanging over their head for the rest of their life essentially," Knight said.

Local women's health advocates should plaster this on billboards all over the county
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you can't trust a local sheriff, who can you trust?
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Completely unrelated, I'm sure...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
IT WAS FUNNY UNTIL IT WAS ABOUT ME!!!!

- Every conservative ever.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He'll be posting them again the year following his daughter's arrest.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"If you had that perspective - if your child or your mother or your uncle or aunt was being accused of something and an investigation ensues what would you do to protect that person? I know that a normal person would do anything in their power to do."

Sucks that all those normal people trying to protect their families were powerless to do so, because of assholes like you, doesn't it?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you mean this mugshot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Most people are hypocritical, irregardless of political affiliation.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Many are claiming Sheriff Fuson made this decision because a member of his own family is about to face a potential criminal charge and receive a booking photo.

She's going to "receive" a booking photo? What, wallet-size or a nice 8x10?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There use to be an asshole around me that would publish that shiat on his own or go to court and get photos (it's public data but you have to request it), it's how the department got around people complaining to them about it. Thing is the dept was a little -lets say- overzealous and the conviction or even go to trial rate by the DA was actually low, many were just dropped. So this jerkoff was basically just doing it to shame innocent people. King of the Karen's.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Abuse runs in families.

It's just possible the daughter promised to turn Daddy in for what he did to herif he didn't move heaven and earth to keep her mug off the teevee, because the only truly unpardonable sin in her family is injuring the clan honour.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If you can't trust a local sheriff, who can you trust?


<--- raises hand.

Er, Youth Pastors?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If he had any dignity, he'd make his daughters mugshot the last posted mugshot.
He doesn't have any, though.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Always thought booking photos shouldn't be public anyways, especially in this day and age. After conviction though? Sure go for it.

As for this asshole, he seems to have the long held republican belief of its fine until it affects him.

So unless he's advocating he for change, then he ought to get farked.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



oh come on, some mug shots deserved to be posted to the internet.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The sheriff indicated to NewsChannel 5 that whatever he's dealing with in his family has given him more empathy for what others have faced when it comes to booking photos made public.

Oh f*ck off. It isn't empathy, it's embarrassment that drove his decision.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But he did admit to NewsChannel 5 that whatever situation his daughter is facing did influence his decision now.

"Your eyes are opened more. It hurts me that I didn't have that deeper more personal connection to how those families felt earlier.

"Like every other meritless asshole on Earth, many of an overwhelming, holy-crap majority of whom also happen to be conservatives, the suffering of other people is completely irrelevant to me until I am personally affected by whatever issue they've always had."
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not at all certain what the most annoying thing about modern conservatism would be, but the part about making up stupid rules that everybody but them has to follow would be right up there.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conservative sees error of their ways after they or their family is effected, what a shocking turn of events.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The sheriff indicated to NewsChannel 5 that whatever he's dealing with in his family has given him more empathy for what others have faced when it comes to booking photos made public.

Oh f*ck off. It isn't empathy, it's embarrassment that drove his decision.


I came across this definition of empathy: "It's the ability to understand another person's thoughts and feelings in a situation from their point of view, rather than your own."

Since he can only understand the pain of the situation once it became his point of view, I agree with you. It's not empathy. In fact,bit demonstrates the absence of empathy.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x350]


lloyd clown hog
dumb it pig
dumber monster swine
bowl-cut villain bacon
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Other people's pain is enjoyable but mine isn't!"
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Enlightened self interest
 
jmr61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You lying, hypocritical fark.

GFYS
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Your eyes are opened more. It hurts me that I didn't have that deeper more personal connection to how those families felt earlier."

Ladies and gentlemen, that was your contemporary 'Murrcan distilled into a single statement. Alternate translation: IT ONLY MATTERS WHEN IT AFFECTS MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
 
