(Daily Mail)   In retaliation for the US airstrikes that were launched against Iranian backed militias in retaliation for a drone strike against US forces, militias launch missile attack against US forces   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever Russkies.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, it's time to nuke Qom.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well if they weren't going to get the proportional message, time for us to crank it up to disproportional.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Biden, "We are NOT seeking conflict with Iran. We are just, you know, very proud of our missiles. So we just wanted to show them to Iran like a kid would show his friend the latest toy. For serious."
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.


They're isn't going to be an announcement
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.


Yeah, the foreplay is excruciating.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Please blow us up way more."
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: ace in your face: I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.

They're isn't going to be an announcement


Yeah I'm not too certain that we'll have political niceties such as a declarations of war. We're just going to find ourselves in it.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this a Hatfield/McCoy thing or a Montague/Capulet thing?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ace in your face: victory garden


Victory Garden
Youtube xcnuqudPHRk
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: Well if they weren't going to get the proportional message, time for us to crank it up to disproportional.


Maybe they can scare up some Wagner Group mercs to throw at an American position?
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Is this a Hatfield/McCoy thing or a Montague/Capulet thing?


Neither. It's a proxy war.
 
carkiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The real retaliations are the friends we meet blow up via remote control along the way.
 
carkiller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Is this a Hatfield/McCoy thing or a Montague/Capulet thing?


Duck season/Wabbit season
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: cman: Well if they weren't going to get the proportional message, time for us to crank it up to disproportional.

Maybe they can scare up some Wagner Group mercs to throw at an American position?


After what happened last time I'm not too sure that Wagner Group wants anything to do with US forces in Syria.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those militias don't sound like they're very well regulated.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not worried
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: TommyDeuce: cman: Well if they weren't going to get the proportional message, time for us to crank it up to disproportional.

Maybe they can scare up some Wagner Group mercs to throw at an American position?

After what happened last time I'm not too sure that Wagner Group wants anything to do with US forces in Syria.


Aw, come on, we could use some range time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: EnderWiggnz: ace in your face: I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.

They're isn't going to be an announcement

Yeah I'm not too certain that we'll have political niceties such as a declarations of war. We're just going to find ourselves in it.


There's a bill in Congress right now that is (allegedly) going to take away the special war powers Bush had to invade Iraq. Oh, and the special powers Bush Sr. had to push Iraq out of Kuwait. Those were still on the books, too.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's be honest, we kind of deserve it.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: cman: TommyDeuce: cman: Well if they weren't going to get the proportional message, time for us to crank it up to disproportional.

Maybe they can scare up some Wagner Group mercs to throw at an American position?

After what happened last time I'm not too sure that Wagner Group wants anything to do with US forces in Syria.

Aw, come on, we could use some range time.


That's not range time. That's travelling carnival duck shooting time. Substantially easier.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image image 586x809]


The random capitalization in those tweets gave my brain an angry.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

THX 1138: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image image 586x809]

The random capitalization in those tweets gave my brain an angry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: going to take away the special war powers Bush had to invade Iraq


Hmmm....what about his special powers to listen in on US phone calls and Internet posts?

PBS/NOVA did a great documentary about that...

Spying on the Home Front | FRONTLINE (pbs.org)
 
g.fro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trocadero: cman: EnderWiggnz: ace in your face: I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.

They're isn't going to be an announcement

Yeah I'm not too certain that we'll have political niceties such as a declarations of war. We're just going to find ourselves in it.

There's a bill in Congress right now that is (allegedly) going to take away the special war powers Bush had to invade Iraq. Oh, and the special powers Bush Sr. had to push Iraq out of Kuwait. Those were still on the books, too.


What they won't tell you is that those are the AUMFs that aren't being used anymore. The 2001 AUMF, the one under which all current US combat operations are being conducted, is still in force and the is no intention in Congress to repeal it.

In other words, Congress doesn't actually want its war powers back.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Iran needs the American Bogeyman to keep their people in line.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I would really like it if we can just get on with this world war already. I'm ready to plant a victory garden.


Lead lined planter boxes?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

THX 1138: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image image 586x809]

The random capitalization in those tweets gave my brain an angry.


qUiT iT wItH tHe RaNdOm CaPs
 
smd31
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A great line from Justice League...

Granny Flash always said that problem with "an eye for an eye" is that in the end, everyone ends up blind.
 
