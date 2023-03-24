 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Milwaukee man, stuck in 1957 like his hometown, goes full-metal FAFO against his Black neighbors. Jailarity ensues   (tmj4.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A republican voter outreach worker sentenced for being a republican, when will the republican protests start?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he radical woke left continues its criminalization of crime!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"They also found drugs and a scale in his apartment."

...and them damn colored people was gonna ruin the neighborhood.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sometimes this kind of behavior gets people killed. And. I'm okay with that.  Leave people alone.  Or not. The risk is yours? 🤷‍♂
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's some pretty rough economic anxiety.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
McDonald admitted that in March 2021 he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a vehicle owned by a Black woman that was parked outside her apartment, according to court documents.

West Allis

How is this man still alive?

They also found drugs and a scale in his apartment.

Oh, drug dealer. Yeah, usually try and steer clear of those. It all makes sense.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
farkin maniac
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he was feeling that uncomfortable, there probably is actually a Milwaukee suburb named Waipeepo that he could have just moved to.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's going to really love his new neighbors.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a warm place in my heart (and lower down) for South Milwaukee girls and their oral fixation.
/this guy, not so much
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A note threatening to slash the woman's throat, filled with racial slurs and demanding that she move from West Allis also was left.

Before seeing that I thought 11 years for harrassment would be a bit much. After seeing the death threat part he can spend the rest of his life in prison as far as I'm concerned.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: If he was feeling that uncomfortable, there probably is actually a Milwaukee suburb named Waipeepo that he could have just moved to.


It's called Whitefish Bay, or as my friend that lived there called it, Whitepeople's Bay.

https://www.wisconsin-demographics.com/whitefish-bay-demographics

/yes he was white
//well, he's still white
///all white all white all white
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I have a warm place in my heart (and lower down) for South Milwaukee girls and their oral fixation.
/this guy, not so much


Do you remember the brat stop just across the Illinois border that allowed just signing the book saying you are 18 to be allowed in to drink? It was fun.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: If he was feeling that uncomfortable, there probably is actually a Milwaukee suburb named Waipeepo that he could have just moved to.


You spelled Pewaukee wrong.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
McDonald admitted that in March 2021 he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a vehicle owned by a Black woman that was parked outside her apartment, according to court documents.

The capitalisation of "Black" mid-sentence struck me as strange, but apparently they changed the AP Style guide back in 2020 to make this the standard. Learned something new today!
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "They also found drugs and a scale in his apartment."

...and them damn colored people was gonna ruin the neighborhood.


The article didn't say if the scale had drug residue or even what type it was.  For all we know, it was a bathroom scale.  Wouldn't be the first time someone was trying to lead the reader to a conclusion.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Michael J Faux: If he was feeling that uncomfortable, there probably is actually a Milwaukee suburb named Waipeepo that he could have just moved to.

It's called Whitefish Bay, or as my friend that lived there called it, Whitepeople's Bay.

https://www.wisconsin-demographics.com/whitefish-bay-demographics

/yes he was white
//well, he's still white
///all white all white all white


There's a good joke in 30 Rock where Tracy says Tina is a white woman from Whiteville, and she corrects him and says she was from Whitehaven.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good crap like that should never be tolerated.   For me skin color, race, religion none of those matter in whether my neighbors are good or bad it is their actions that will determine that.  Act and behave like a decent human being even if we never talk then your an ok maybe even a good neighbor, if we talk and get along then it can go up from there.

Act like the guy in this story and your human trash.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a farking asshole. Can't begin to guess who he might've voted for.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: McDonald admitted that in March 2021 he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a vehicle owned by a Black woman that was parked outside her apartment, according to court documents.

West Allis

How is this man still alive?

They also found drugs and a scale in his apartment.

Oh, drug dealer. Yeah, usually try and steer clear of those. It all makes sense.


The psycho was probably getting high on his own supply.
 
Binx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheFoz: Michael J Faux: If he was feeling that uncomfortable, there probably is actually a Milwaukee suburb named Waipeepo that he could have just moved to.

It's called Whitefish Bay, or as my friend that lived there called it, Whitepeople's Bay.

https://www.wisconsin-demographics.com/whitefish-bay-demographics

/yes he was white
//well, he's still white
///all white all white all white


No, no, no. You're both wrong. We called it Whitefolks Bay.
 
