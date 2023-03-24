 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   The Michigan DNR is considering designating some campsites as campfire free in order to better accommodate people with asthma and allergies, naturally some people have a problem with this   (mlive.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michigan resident here with allergies and mild asthma.

I'm allergic to grass, trees, dust and mold, among other things.  As I result, I don't camp.  I do not believe there is any way to make camping comfortable for me.  Maybe I could camp on the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Maybe there are people who can tolerate nature, but not campfires. I don't wish to be unfair to those people. But I can't help my feeling that this campfire ban would hurt far more people than it would help.

Again, I fully admit that I may be wrong and there may be camping enthusiasts whose asthma is triggered only by campfires. Just giving my kneejerk reaction.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure about it's all about allergies. There's some fire risk involved too.
More than a few Subaru campers rent cabins with DTV, AC, Full Kitchen and IceMaker in the 'fridge
That's fine and fun...I've done it myself. But mostly these are the people that should not be trusted with open flames.
The places I go to now mostly have a communal 'sit around the campfire' place where bring your own meat and chair.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BigMax:

I'm gonna agree with Big Max here - if a campfire is enough to mess up your ability to breathe, maybe camping isn't the best idea for your recreation.

Yeah, some people make shiat fires that smoke like "rolling coal" trucks - but if you are burning hot and clean, there isn't really much smoke.

If you burn easily, and/or come from a family with lots of skin cancer - maybe avoid taking your days at the beach.

If you are diabetic and have issues with your circulation - maybe skiing and snow boarding aren't ideal for your long weekend.

Lots of ways to enjoy nature, but keep your own physical limitations in mind.  Don't try to ask the government to Further restrict the population for your individual comfort...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigMax: Maybe I could camp on the Sleeping Bear Dunes.


Well, I know a few places.....
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.
 
djfitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've camped during fire season where all fire burning is prohibited and it didn't detract from much of anything. I would hope small concessions to air quality isn't Critical Wokeness™.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'm not sure about it's all about allergies. There's some fire risk involved too.
More than a few Subaru campers rent cabins with DTV, AC, Full Kitchen and IceMaker in the 'fridge
That's fine and fun...I've done it myself. But mostly these are the people that should not be trusted with open flames.
The places I go to now mostly have a communal 'sit around the campfire' place where bring your own meat and chair.


I've recently had a vrbo at big bear lodge near starved rock state park in Illinois. A set of 3 or 4 cabins burned to the ground last summer. Cause was bbq was left unattended. Open fires and fireworks are now ban. So they think ahead. Oddly Illinois state parks ban alcohol from Jan to May. Tho there is a bar in the park.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigMax: Michigan resident here with allergies and mild asthma.

I'm allergic to grass, trees, dust and mold, among other things.  As I result, I don't camp.  I do not believe there is any way to make camping comfortable for me.  Maybe I could camp on the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Maybe there are people who can tolerate nature, but not campfires. I don't wish to be unfair to those people. But I can't help my feeling that this campfire ban would hurt far more people than it would help.

Again, I fully admit that I may be wrong and there may be camping enthusiasts whose asthma is triggered only by campfires. Just giving my kneejerk reaction.


I'm torn. My usual stance is fark people who go outside for none functional reasons.

But. Hay if people want to get attacked in the woods, fark them?

Fires 🔥 aren't just to keep you warm.  They are to make animals less likely to come eat your face
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Michigan has a Do Not Resuscitate order on the state. Good, good.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.


Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you must have a heat source...hook up an infrared heater.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Michigan has 14,100 campsites.  Two or three without fire rings should be OK.
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have horrible grass and oak allergies. When I went to my allergist for the first time to get tested the grass test was so bad he said he'd never seen anything like it in his 30 years of practice and gave me an 11+++ out of 10. It basically swelled up and covered all the other tests.

He prescribed me some nose spray and pills and now I can go mountain biking and camping without being a horrible mess. Some days aren't the best but it's manageable.  Still can't cut the grass though.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: optikeye: I'm not sure about it's all about allergies. There's some fire risk involved too.
More than a few Subaru campers rent cabins with DTV, AC, Full Kitchen and IceMaker in the 'fridge
That's fine and fun...I've done it myself. But mostly these are the people that should not be trusted with open flames.
The places I go to now mostly have a communal 'sit around the campfire' place where bring your own meat and chair.

I've recently had a vrbo at big bear lodge near starved rock state park in Illinois. A set of 3 or 4 cabins burned to the ground last summer. Cause was bbq was left unattended. Open fires and fireworks are now ban. So they think ahead. Oddly Illinois state parks ban alcohol from Jan to May. Tho there is a bar in the park.


Instead they all just come up to Wisconsin and camp!

/off my lawn, outta mah parks, adjusts onion belt etc. :p
 
zez
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living


I say, "fire is nature's television", It gives you something to look at.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you must have a heat source...hook up an infrared heater.


Where are we going to plug it in? Your ass?
 
Surpheon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living


Even here in Washington, "No Campfires" is typical for anywhere from a few dry weeks to a few dry months every single year. Somehow the campsites are still sold out and we find ways to enjoy ourselves. I find we go to bed a bit earlier and get up a bit earlier. Not a problem at all. People who need light and warmth at night above all aren't camping to start with.
 
deanis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
how TF are you supposed to keep the bugs away on a midwest summer night?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zez: mountain biking and camping


Yeah a mountain biker allergic to 'grass' ....sure. Next you'll tell me you have a Pink Floyd sensitivity.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living


As someone who's spent a lifetime on the West Coast, where fire-season campfire bans are routine, you seem triggered.
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have an idea! If you're that allergic to campfires and smoke, don't start one in your campsite! And if your campmates insist maybe you should find different friends.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BigMax: Michigan resident here with allergies and mild asthma.

I'm allergic to grass, trees, dust and mold, among other things.  As I result, I don't camp.  I do not believe there is any way to make camping comfortable for me.  Maybe I could camp on the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Maybe there are people who can tolerate nature, but not campfires. I don't wish to be unfair to those people. But I can't help my feeling that this campfire ban would hurt far more people than it would help.

Again, I fully admit that I may be wrong and there may be camping enthusiasts whose asthma is triggered only by campfires. Just giving my kneejerk reaction.

I'm torn. My usual stance is fark people who go outside for none functional reasons.

But. Hay if people want to get attacked in the woods, fark them?

Fires 🔥 aren't just to keep you warm.  They are to make animals less likely to come eat your face


Get a load of this guy! Tells us that he doesn't know jack shiat about the subject about without actually telling us he doesn't know jack shiat

But then boy oh boy. He's still goes on to weigh in with a very judgmental and condescending opinion

That bit about campfires keeping you safe from a wild animal attack is a real gem
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark


I have not just one, but TWO battery-powered lanterns. Plus everyone at our sites gets a flashlight. Plus, every one of the parks we go to have a picnic table for each site. We've not only conversed, but played all kinds of card and board games around the picnic table at night. (Off the top of my head, Cards Against Humanity, Superfight, Munchkins, along with poker and euchre.)

In short, I'm sorry for your lack of imagination and/or companions.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
in other news, some people still coming to grips with the concept of wind.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you must have a heat source...hook up an infrared heater.


Yup, just locate the nearest stump with an AC 110v outlet! Is it really so hard?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Build some new campsites designated 'no campfires'. Put walls and a roof over them to keep the neighbor's smoke out. Slap a Motel 6 sign on it. Voila.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fargin glampers
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Allergy sufferer here. i'm allergic to all tree pollen, but especially juniper pollen, omg. I take antihistamines and decongestants, I use inhalers (albuterol and symbicort), I take singulair, I rinse my sinuses, and I get allergy shots. And I can say, that this, is dumb. Smoke isn't an allergen, and creating a place where there isn't smoke, won't stop allergy sufferers from having histamine reactions to the environment.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

deanis: how TF are you supposed to keep the bugs away on a midwest summer night?


Ackshuallly the carbon dioxide from the fire attracts more mosquitoes. It's a common misconception that the smoke drives them away.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
::Harrison Bergeron has entered the chat::
 
Andyxc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're talking about changing a few sites to accommodate guests with special needs, not banning fire pits all together. If it lets more people get out and enjoy nature, it's a good thing. If those sites end up being underutilized, the DNR can just change them back, or maybe only designate them as fire-free for certain weeks/weekends. I don't see the harm here.

Maybe it's because I grew up in a house with two parents who smoked like chimneys, but I definitely find I'm sensitive to smoke of pretty much any kind. Not enough that it would keep me from camping and enjoying a campfire, but it can certainly make things a little uncomfortable, especially if I'm engaged in rigorous activities like running or biking. I'm not allergic or sensitive to anything else that I know of.

Anyway, that's just my 2 cents.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: iheartscotch: If you must have a heat source...hook up an infrared heater.

Where are we going to plug it in? Your ass?


Car batteries + solar panels + inverter. You could even charge your phone.

Of course...you'd want the batteries WAAAAAAY away from the heater because they outgas hydrogen.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Surpheon: The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living

Even here in Washington, "No Campfires" is typical for anywhere from a few dry weeks to a few dry months every single year. Somehow the campsites are still sold out and we find ways to enjoy ourselves. I find we go to bed a bit earlier and get up a bit earlier. Not a problem at all. People who need light and warmth at night above all aren't camping to start with.

waxbeans: BigMax: Michigan resident here with allergies and mild asthma.

I'm allergic to grass, trees, dust and mold, among other things.  As I result, I don't camp.  I do not believe there is any way to make camping comfortable for me.  Maybe I could camp on the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Maybe there are people who can tolerate nature, but not campfires. I don't wish to be unfair to those people. But I can't help my feeling that this campfire ban would hurt far more people than it would help.

Again, I fully admit that I may be wrong and there may be camping enthusiasts whose asthma is triggered only by campfires. Just giving my kneejerk reaction.

I'm torn. My usual stance is fark people who go outside for none functional reasons.

But. Hay if people want to get attacked in the woods, fark them?

Fires 🔥 aren't just to keep you warm.  They are to make animals less likely to come eat your face

Isn't that the purpose of AR-15s?

According to this webpage, shark attacks can happen in Nebraska and Indiana. Campfires should help with that.  https://outforia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Anima-attacks-fatal-wild-by-species-0821.webp
 
TheFoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sorceror: The Exit Stencilist: Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

I have not just one, but TWO battery-powered lanterns. Plus everyone at our sites gets a flashlight. Plus, every one of the parks we go to have a picnic table for each site. We've not only conversed, but played all kinds of card and board games around the picnic table at night. (Off the top of my head, Cards Against Humanity, Superfight, Munchkins, along with poker and euchre.)

In short, I'm sorry for your lack of imagination and/or companions.


Pfft, only two lanterns?  Get a load of this poor! :p

I'll just be over here with my 4 lanterns whooping some ass in cribbage!
 
deanis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: deanis: how TF are you supposed to keep the bugs away on a midwest summer night?

Ackshuallly the carbon dioxide from the fire attracts more mosquitoes. It's a common misconception that the smoke drives them away.


My whole life has been a lie.....
 
Lish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Michigan has 14,100 campsites.  Two or three without fire rings should be OK.


It's not the presence of the fire ring, you can just not use it if you don't want a fire. It's that they don't want smoke from a nearby campsite. Which is nearly impossible without banning fires in a whole section of the campground.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living


You gonna cry about handicap parking next, orrrrr....
 
TheFoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living

You gonna cry about handicap parking next, orrrrr....


At my office the other day I saw a person park in a handicap spot and then they got out and WALKED to the door.  No iron lung, no wheelchair, no stretcher, nothing! THEY WALKED.

We need to ban all handicap spots so my coal roller can park closer to the door and intake pipes at my office!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sorceror: The Exit Stencilist: Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

I have not just one, but TWO battery-powered lanterns. Plus everyone at our sites gets a flashlight. Plus, every one of the parks we go to have a picnic table for each site. We've not only conversed, but played all kinds of card and board games around the picnic table at night. (Off the top of my head, Cards Against Humanity, Superfight, Munchkins, along with poker and euchre.)

In short, I'm sorry for your lack of imagination and/or companions.


Get first off - fark you for your insults
Uncalled for and shows that you, not I are the turd

And my kit? My imagination?

I have...
• 1 winnerwell large "nomad" portable wood stove with 3.5" flu pipes, fire and heat proof pipe fitting for my bell tent and pipe wraps as well as flame proof mats
• 1 Mr heater "buddy" propane heater for 1lb canister
• 2 5600 lumen lamps
• 2 collapsible camp lanterns
• 2900wh solar generator
• 718 wh solar generator
• 300w output solar panel
• 1000wh AGM battery in my SUV
• Champion 2500w dual fuel gas propane generator
• jet flame style cooker/French press
• Coleman stove with grill
• 5lb propane "growler" tank
• 2gal gas can + 2gal water can

So yeah... I think I have heat and power more than covered. FYI, I live outdoors in national forests and BLM areas for months at a time. So I have more than a clue as to how to camp, tymv
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigMax: Michigan resident here with allergies and mild asthma.

I'm allergic to grass, trees, dust and mold, among other things.  As I result, I don't camp.  I do not believe there is any way to make camping comfortable for me.  Maybe I could camp on the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Maybe there are people who can tolerate nature, but not campfires. I don't wish to be unfair to those people. But I can't help my feeling that this campfire ban would hurt far more people than it would help.

Again, I fully admit that I may be wrong and there may be camping enthusiasts whose asthma is triggered only by campfires. Just giving my kneejerk reaction.


Could not have said it better, including with respect to the possibly being wrong and not wanting to be unfair.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL Campfires?
fark off. No one needs a stupid pit of burning trees to enjoy the outdoors.
/they are nice though
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living


It is one of the more obvious signs of the pending downfall of humanity that we have never been able to come up with any methods to create light or heat without burning trees. You'd think that some time in the last few hundred years at least we could have figured out something!

/pro-camping & pro-campfire (conditions permitting)
//was a pack-in, pack-out rough camper in the Sierra Nevada when I was young
///setting aside a few sites for smoke-sensitive folks doesn't affect me in the slightest
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Build some new campsites designated 'no campfires'. Put walls and a roof over them to keep the neighbor's smoke out. Slap a Motel 6 sign on it. Voila.


Leave the light on for me.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: BigMax:

I'm gonna agree with Big Max here - if a campfire is enough to mess up your ability to breathe, maybe camping isn't the best idea for your recreation.

Yeah, some people make shiat fires that smoke like "rolling coal" trucks - but if you are burning hot and clean, there isn't really much smoke.

If you burn easily, and/or come from a family with lots of skin cancer - maybe avoid taking your days at the beach.

If you are diabetic and have issues with your circulation - maybe skiing and snow boarding aren't ideal for your long weekend.

Lots of ways to enjoy nature, but keep your own physical limitations in mind.  Don't try to ask the government to Further restrict the population for your individual comfort...


LOL, were you on the conservative battlements in the furious resistance to curb the communist socialist and anti-God curb-corner wheelchair ramps and wheelchair ramps for public buildings? And let's not talk about wheelchair facilities on public buses (which are communist socialist and anti-God things anyway).
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

djfitz: I've camped during fire season where all fire burning is prohibited and it didn't detract from much of anything. I would hope small concessions to air quality isn't Critical Wokeness™.


Oh, but it is. It's right up there with wheelchair ramps and wheelchair facilities on buses. Communism! Socialism! Devil-worshiping anti-God shenanigans!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living


LOL.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Michigan has 14,100 campsites.  Two or three without fire rings should be OK.


Bu...bu...but that's just a foot in the door! Before you know it, THEY will be making you have gay marriages in firepit free campsites!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chajeungna: The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living

It is one of the more obvious signs of the pending downfall of humanity that we have never been able to come up with any methods to create light or heat without burning trees. You'd think that some time in the last few hundred years at least we could have figured out something!

/pro-camping & pro-campfire (conditions permitting)
//was a pack-in, pack-out rough camper in the Sierra Nevada when I was young
///setting aside a few sites for smoke-sensitive folks doesn't affect me in the slightest


I create light and heat w/o burning trees, but out in nature, it's the most convenient and cost effective

I carry a 20v Reciprocating Saw in my kit to create firewood with for this very purpose. And considering firewood can cost $8 - $10 per cubic foot it's paid for itself many times over already
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The Exit Stencilist: sorceror: I camp every single year in Michigan state parks. There are already things like tent-only sites (with no power outlets like the trailer-friendly ones), and cabin sites, and so forth. A handful of firepit-free sites, probably in a subset of parks, will have an entirely negligible impact. If I somehow got stuck with one, I'm pretty sure I could cope with just hiking and swimming and fishing and canoeing and so forth.

Except at night, when it gets cold and nothing to do but sit alone in the dark

fark that shiat. Campfires aren't about making smoke, no one likes that. It's about light and warmth at night

Frankly the a-holes that came up with this probably know fark all about camping or outdoor living

You gonna cry about handicap parking next, orrrrr....


Yep.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Ackshuallly the carbon dioxide from the fire attracts more mosquitoes. It's a common misconception that the smoke drives them away.


Citation needed.

Everything I've ever read, as well as my own anecdotal experience, is that the net effect of a campfire reduces mosquito bites.

They are attracted to CO2, but they're going to have a harder time finding the people-produced CO2 if there are other sources to confuse it with. More importantly though, the smoke is almost certainly more of a repellant than the CO2 is an attractant. Multiple semi-smokey fires across the campground are especially effective, in my experience.
 
