Putin is now disappearing children who draw anti-war doodles in class, says they might harm morale among pre-teen cannon fodder
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!


You didn't use enough ellipses
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's almost as bad as Abbott and DeSantis!
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically instead of "don't say gay/abortion/etc", it's "don't say anything bad about the war".

Wait a few years and this is going to be common in certain US states. You know there's people in the Texas state legislature that would like to see parents arrested if their kids think they're gay or transgender, or having any thoughts other than those approved by TrumpGod.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!


I was gonna post something along these lines. Mine is do a bit of creative search/replace with the word repiglican and GQP and it would be like a pre-written plan of action from them.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, at this point the people must stand up for themselves

This is the sort of shiat that historically has lead the head of state and everyone in their circle being savagely murdered and torn to kibble and bits and bits
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How many 12 year old can you fight?" is just supposed to be a funny thought exercise, not an actual test, Pooty.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully she hasn't been seen because she's underground and in the process of being given the chance at a better life elsewhere.

/hopefully she's already outta there for that matter
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish there was a dark web go fund me for assassination. I would kick in few bucks to take out Putin.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!


Are you Larry King's ghost?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: OK, at this point the people must stand up for themselves

This is the sort of shiat that historically has lead the head of state and everyone in their circle being savagely murdered and torn to kibble and bits and bits


The problem is, Russians like the tough guy image of Pooty.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: So basically instead of "don't say gay/abortion/etc", it's "don't say anything bad about the war".

Wait a few years and this is going to be common in certain US states. You know there's people in the Texas state legislature that would like to see parents arrested if their kids think they're gay or transgender, or having any thoughts other than those approved by TrumpGod.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the real world has been getting through toi the children:  The Tiny Perfect Emperor of all the Russias has no clothes. Even Putin's Propaganda Machine (Truth Social) is not perfectly pulling the wool over Russian eyes, ears, hearts and minds, despite the best efforts of Tucker Carlson and the other Putinista fake news mongers.

Shame, shame, shame on Red Amerikans and their teeny tiny Devil hands, horns and hooves.

The Devil can not hide his hooves they say, and certainly this is true of the man in the magical armoured snow peircing train,
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis, Abbott, and other GQP sweating over choice of either taking notes furiously or unzipping and fapping.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: He's almost as bad as Abbott and DeSantis!


Almost.
But at least he's not pretending not to be a piece of shiat like those guys.
With Putin, you know what you're getting and his supporters know it too.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: khatores: So basically instead of "don't say gay/abortion/etc", it's "don't say anything bad about the war".

Wait a few years and this is going to be common in certain US states. You know there's people in the Texas state legislature that would like to see parents arrested if their kids think they're gay or transgender, or having any thoughts other than those approved by TrumpGod.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 620x478] [View Full Size image _x_]


You started it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Hopefully she hasn't been seen because she's underground and in the process of being given the chance at a better life elsewhere.


You're making it sound like she was buried and reincarnated
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In а speech that day school director Larisa Trofimova declared: "We believe in ourselves and in our Motherland, which can never make a mistake."

Well that's a super healthy attitude that cannot possibly have any negative consequences for a society or their neighbors.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shoulda voted Putin out.  Or overthrew the government.

The orcs brought this on themselves.  Maybe now they will revolt and burn the whole mother farkin Russian government down.

Naw, they like their strong daddy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!

Are you Larry King's ghost?


I don't think it is very likely but it is such an interesting question despite false premises that I will allow it because it is, after all, no more confusing and false than Republican chatter.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: gameshowhost: Hopefully she hasn't been seen because she's underground and in the process of being given the chance at a better life elsewhere.

You're making it sound like she was buried and reincarnated


( ._.) dammit

anyhow

Robert Palmer - I Didn't Mean To Turn You On (Official Video)
Youtube lyNa-ReeZc8
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On side not way too many Americans are completely comfortable yelling: Love It Or Leave it.  People who scream that don't deserve freedom.  And need a accident in their 👄 🤷‍♂
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good way to motivate people who were just trying to quietly keep their heads down into choosing a side and taking action.

Kids are generally no threat to the state.  When the state becomes a threat to kids simply for those kids doing typical kid stuff then that forces parents' hands.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other day there was an interview on BBC Hard Talk of Evgeny Popov, member of the Duma. He was poorly attempting to refute charges by the ICC that Russia (Putin) is separating Ukrainian families by transporting children to the Federation and putting them in re-education centers. The blatant and brazen lying under pretty intense  questioning made me farking sick as I walked to work. I'm unable to find the full episode, but here's a clip:

Russian MP: ICC war crimes charges 'stupid'
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!

You didn't use enough ellipses


lol...sorry...it's like i feel guilty pulling away from work and have to get stuff out fast to get back...except it's not that I'm just an idiot...so yeah...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Tucker Carlson backs Putin
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: So basically instead of "don't say gay/abortion/etc", it's "don't say anything bad about the war".


In addition to. Gay "propaganda" has been illegal there since 2013, and trans "propaganda" has been illegal since last year.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!


When someone tells you repeatedly that they're treasonous filth, believe them.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: I really wish there was a dark web go fund me for assassination. I would kick in few bucks to take out Putin.


Well, you'd donate a few bucks anyway.

/Bridge to sell ya.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The Exit Stencilist: OK, at this point the people must stand up for themselves

This is the sort of shiat that historically has lead the head of state and everyone in their circle being savagely murdered and torn to kibble and bits and bits

The problem is, Russians like the tough guy image of Pooty.


Yeah ... well when even the TV pundits are calling the Ukraine invasion a loss and with so many already dead, and their economic situation in shambles the increasing crackdown on dissent doesn't look strong. It looks like petty desperation
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus...and rs here want to ship your kid off to sex training camps if they aren't following their imaginary friend's vision for them...defend the kingdom as it were...gd creepy fakkkers...its hatefully shiaty at any scale...rs and such are evil as fark...we know that war is over there...evil as fark...no other word...not making anything better...anything...time for a break...france v netherlands should cheer me up!

When someone tells you repeatedly that they're treasonous filth, believe them.

[Fark user image image 700x721]
[Fark user image image 850x477]
[Fark user image image 850x475]
[Fark user image image 760x780]


Huh, I don't remember Mexico announcing the annexation of US terrorities. I'd be super on board with sending money to fight that effort!
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, if Mexico wants to take Texas, well, I don't really have a problem with that.
 
freitasm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: So basically instead of "don't say gay/abortion/etc", it's "don't say anything bad about the war".

Wait a few years and this is going to be common in certain US states. You know there's people in the Texas state legislature that would like to see parents arrested if their kids think they're gay or transgender, or having any thoughts other than those approved by TrumpGod.


"Freedom fries"
 
vrax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: They shoulda voted Putin out.  Or overthrew the government.

The orcs brought this on themselves.  Maybe now they will revolt and burn the whole mother farkin Russian government down.

Naw, they like their strong daddy.


Voted Putin out?  You don't really think that was an option, do you?
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those islands just don't stock themselves, y'know.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The Exit Stencilist: OK, at this point the people must stand up for themselves

This is the sort of shiat that historically has lead the head of state and everyone in their circle being savagely murdered and torn to kibble and bits and bits

The problem is, Russians like the tough guy image of Pooty.


Which is why Russian Hitler blew past every offramp he was offered in the runup to his invasion of Ukraine, and has continued to go past every offramp since.

According to the macho BS obsessed Russian worldview, the minute he accepts an offramp (or admits he farked up) he's "weak" and the weak get eaten.

Which is why he continues to prosecute his failed war... ten thousand victims murdered a week because if he stops he knows he'll be dead in a week.
 
calvin12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: OK, at this point the people must stand up for themselves

This is the sort of shiat that historically has lead the head of state and everyone in their circle being savagely murdered and torn to kibble and bits and bits


It's much easier to stand up to this when you have a second amendment on your side. Remember that. For everyone complaining how the US is totalitarian, take a look at what that really means. Sure we have problems, but nothing remotely close to this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: I mean, if Mexico wants to take Texas, well, I don't really have a problem with that.


We could solve so many problems if we hand Texas back to Mexico and Florida back to Spain.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It seems that Putin, to distract himself from the failures on the Ukrainian front, went on a tour of a school in St. Petersburg.

The class of Maria Ivanovna is presented to the president, all in their best clothes. Putin points at a boy at random. Maria Ivanovna resists the urge to flinch.

"What is your name, young man?"

"Vladimir Ivanovich Petrov, Mr. President. But you can call me Vovochka."

"Okay, Vovochka. What do your parents do?"

"What don't they do, Mr. President? My mother is Mother Russia. My father is the father of all Russians, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin."

Putin can't help but be charmed by the flattery, however over the top. Clearly these children have been very well trained indeed, he thinks.

Even Maria Ivanovna relaxes. She'd expected one of Vovochka's usual off-colour "witticisms" at the worst possible time. Maybe there's hope for the kid yet...

"Well," says Putin. "Russia needs more children like you, Vovochka. So what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"An orphan."

Maria Ivanovna was last seen boarding a plane to Yerevan.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: Kalyco Jack: khatores: So basically instead of "don't say gay/abortion/etc", it's "don't say anything bad about the war".

Wait a few years and this is going to be common in certain US states. You know there's people in the Texas state legislature that would like to see parents arrested if their kids think they're gay or transgender, or having any thoughts other than those approved by TrumpGod.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 620x478] [View Full Size image _x_]

You started it.


I didn't invade Poland.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.