(MSN)   Middle-class housing is hard to get built in America, as this Virginia suburb shows us   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NIMBY assholes have been with us since human beings started owning real estate. Suburban NIMBY assholes are the worst of the worst.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman has an unfortunate name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an ex resident of northern VA, I am getting a kick out of this thread.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Green, not to be confused with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has spent years advocating for denser and more affordable housing as the Arlington leader of Virginians for Organized Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE), a community organizing group that supports social justice initiatives."

I feel sorry for that lady who seems like the polar opposite of MTG.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're retired and the average price of a home in your area is $1.3 million, then the problem is that you aren't moving to a different area.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.


Constantly moving target for sure. Keep your eye on the ball, it'll happen.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.


I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.


Good Luck, Kdawg!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in NC, it's nothing but apartments and townhomes as far as the eye can see. Often built without any concern for basic issues such as school availability or impact on traffic, etc. Nope, just up they go.

For the metro areas anyway, who the hell knows what happens out in the middle of nowhere, probably more of the same since people seem to have no issues with long commutes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
low class = apartments
middle class = houses
upper class = mansions

so when did they down grade middle folks.
i consider myself middle class and own two houses.
income is about 50K
mid is 50K to 150K
upper 150K+
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: That woman has an unfortunate name.


However, last year's most unfortunate name, Marjorie Greene, has been replaced by a new most unfortunate name: Marjorie Karen Greene.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?


There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap
 
TheYeti
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, it's probably because it's a stupid idea and most of the academic literature concludes that these types of zoning changes don't create affordable housing.  Luckily, they've restricted it to 50-something permits per year over the first 5 years, so they can actually collect some data about property values and the creation of the housing they are targeting before moving forward altogether.

Not that it will matter...judging by the posts on the YIMBY groups they don't care much for fancy reality and all that.
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A survey released by the county last year found nearly 80% of homeowners opposed the missing middle policy and about 70% of renters supported it.

And this is the story in a nutshell.  The poors want cheaper rent, and the not-poors don't want the poors living next to them.  Simple as that.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: NIMBY assholes have been with us since human beings started owning real estate. Suburban NIMBY assholes are the worst of the worst.


The problem is that they want to build the complex but they don't want to do literally anything about the additional traffic.    If the builder was ALSO going to build some infratructure or something to help with the additional traffic that an apartment complex brings to an area zoned for single family homes that I wouldn't have a problem, but they just want to stuff a shiatload of people in there, make their money and not give a shiat how it screws over the rest of us.

In addition, when I bought my house I was aware of what the area was zoned for, so when the decided to rezone the property behind your house into a toxic waste dump with 100 employees driving in and out every day THEN you come talk to me.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
F*ck housing; it's hard to even maintain middle class in America...
 
dk47
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap


Why even try?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap


I'm not moving out to the boonies, or buying something that needs worked on.  There's plenty of properties near the cities that are modern.    And some of them even have a view of the sea!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Meanwhile in NC, it's nothing but apartments and townhomes as far as the eye can see. Often built without any concern for basic issues such as school availability or impact on traffic, etc. Nope, just up they go.

For the metro areas anyway, who the hell knows what happens out in the middle of nowhere, probably more of the same since people seem to have no issues with long commutes.


Here in Houston they also do not update drainage - storm or sanitary- to consider the impermeable surface created not the wastewater.  It's great.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: The problem is that they want to build the complex but they don't want to do literally anything about the additional traffic.


No, "traffic" is one of several convenient scapegoats. Other euphemisms you'll hear include concerns about increased crime, noise levels, the quality of the construction, impact on local schools, and so on and on and on. But suburban opposition to high-density housing, in the end, always boils down to two things: 1) Poorer people are going to live in that densely built housing, and 2) That might negatively impact property values.

There's a lot of blatant racism involved, too. Of course.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: That woman has an unfortunate name.


I cannot imagine what hell her life must be.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.


Same, neighbor. The way I see it, by the time I have the savings the prices might falter a little (not hoping much) and the interest rates will be coming down. Now is definitely not the time, but if we're saving now, then we might make it happen. Good luck!
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When we were stationed in Scotland when I was a kid, dower cottages and flats were pretty common. I remember hearing a neighbor explaining how complicated they were to my father: they had to be occupied for the first 7 years by whomever they were built for and after that person died (or 7 years passed, whichever was longer), then it could be used as a rental. It just always seemed mostly fair but I was young and I may have misunderstood.

Because of the post-WW2 housing shortage, there are old lots in our village here in the Central Valley of CA that still allow mobile homes/modular homes/self-contained trailers (bath and kitchen) to be placed on a lot if there is enough square footage to accommodate the minimum setbacks around the unit. Several years ago, I convinced my in-Laws to check their deed to see if they could move their son out of the house and into a trailer on the property. Yes, they could. He now has something that is more like a bachelor flat and less living down the hall from his parents. They were getting ready to move him into a storage shed and letting him schlep to use the house bathroom. This works so much better for them.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Am I reading this correct in that it's being stated that apartments in a non-densely populated area are now considered middle class? Jfc we've failed as a country.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: F*ck housing; it's hard to even maintain middle class in America...


As a speed reader with a short attention span, I agree 100 percent.

America needs more F*ck Housing AND needs to maintain hardness.  Perhaps we could replicate the Japanese "Love Hotel" model and get two birds with one stone, or two bushes with one stone if we're feeling particularly randy.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTP 2: low class = apartments
middle class = houses
upper class = mansions

so when did they down grade middle folks.
i consider myself middle class and own two houses.
income is about 50K
mid is 50K to 150K
upper 150K+


In "prime" areas, there simply isn't enough land for every middle class family that wants a single family house to have one.  You can build up, but (with very minor, expensive exceptions that don't apply here) you can't build more land.  If you want to live in NYC or Los Angeles or Silicon Valley in general, you will never again be able to buy a house on a middle class salary, because demand (for land) exceeds supply by enough to make it so you have to be borderline rich to afford a house.  You might be able to buy a very nice condo or coop, if such is allowed to be built by the local authorities, hence the current discussion to allow more of that to be built.
 
CCNP
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In other news, the 66% of American families that own their own housing are now considered upper class.
https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/files/currenthvspress.pdf
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap

I'm not moving out to the boonies, or buying something that needs worked on.  There's plenty of properties near the cities that are modern.    And some of them even have a view of the sea!


Interesting, I've only been aware of the properties that they are literally paying people to move to. I'm sure with the right Visa you can buy or rent anything you want in Italy. But if you're looking at affordable housing in an economically depressed EU country, why not go for Greece? Way more fun, and as a bonus their Government don't support Russia's aggression in Ukraine and they don't have an out and proud fascist farkwit as a leader
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CCNP: In other news, the 66% of American families that own their own housing are now considered upper class.
https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/files/currenthvspress.pdf


They aren't new home buyers in "prime" areas.  There are lots of middle class families that purchased homes in the past (say, 2011 or before) or live in the 95% of the country (by land mass) that isn't a "prime" area.  Want a house for $150k in Buttfark Nowhere, Iowa?  There are plenty available.

I personally paid $150k for my California house in 2009.  It is now easily worth triple or more than that today.  I couldn't afford to buy the same house today at its current value.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap

I'm not moving out to the boonies, or buying something that needs worked on.  There's plenty of properties near the cities that are modern.    And some of them even have a view of the sea!

Interesting, I've only been aware of the properties that they are literally paying people to move to. I'm sure with the right Visa you can buy or rent anything you want in Italy. But if you're looking at affordable housing in an economically depressed EU country, why not go for Greece? Way more fun, and as a bonus their Government don't support Russia's aggression in Ukraine and they don't have an out and proud fascist farkwit as a leader


Because I'm getting Italian Citizenship, my appointment is next week with the Consulate.  Italians aren't big on flipping properties, so you don't hear about it much.  There's also stricter loan rules for a mortgage, due to the Mafioso problem  *thanks assholes!*
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The fact that this article is calling apartments "middle class housing" is part of the problem.  The other problem is whenever they actually build middle class housing it gets bought up and then rented out for twice the mortgage, defeating the entire point of "affordable" housing
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap

I'm not moving out to the boonies, or buying something that needs worked on.  There's plenty of properties near the cities that are modern.    And some of them even have a view of the sea!


Salt water doesn't keep you hydrated dear.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NINEv2: raerae1980: The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap

I'm not moving out to the boonies, or buying something that needs worked on.  There's plenty of properties near the cities that are modern.    And some of them even have a view of the sea!

Salt water doesn't keep you hydrated dear.


Neither will the wine but I'm not complaining!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If you're retired and the average price of a home in your area is $1.3 million, then the problem is that you aren't moving to a different area.


If you're retired, then chances are you have a support system where you live that will take care of your mounting health issues. Care which you can't get if you move to Deliverance Country....

Are you going to volunteer to shuttle them back and forth to goto their doctors and pick up their meds?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: WhackingDay: Meanwhile in NC, it's nothing but apartments and townhomes as far as the eye can see. Often built without any concern for basic issues such as school availability or impact on traffic, etc. Nope, just up they go.

For the metro areas anyway, who the hell knows what happens out in the middle of nowhere, probably more of the same since people seem to have no issues with long commutes.

Here in Houston they also do not update drainage - storm or sanitary- to consider the impermeable surface created not the wastewater.  It's great.


Um, yeah, it's in Texas...
 
CCNP
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: CCNP: In other news, the 66% of American families that own their own housing are now considered upper class.
https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/files/currenthvspress.pdf

They aren't new home buyers in "prime" areas.


You mean the people that already own their home are not new homebuyers?

soundandvision.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: The Exit Stencilist: raerae1980: kdawg7736: I am trying to save for a house. It's hard.

I'll never own a home here in L.A.

/maybe someday in Italy, tho?

There you go! But it takes a lot of work, you'll have to deal with historic preservation bullshiat and the majority of those abandoned towns they are paying people to move to are abandoned because they lack modern amenities like plumbing and electricity and are far removed from urban centers that have the supplies you will need, and the cost of petrol is high enough to make CA gas prices seem cheap

I'm not moving out to the boonies, or buying something that needs worked on.  There's plenty of properties near the cities that are modern.    And some of them even have a view of the sea!

Interesting, I've only been aware of the properties that they are literally paying people to move to. I'm sure with the right Visa you can buy or rent anything you want in Italy. But if you're looking at affordable housing in an economically depressed EU country, why not go for Greece? Way more fun, and as a bonus their Government don't support Russia's aggression in Ukraine and they don't have an out and proud fascist farkwit as a leader

Because I'm getting Italian Citizenship, my appointment is next week with the Consulate.  Italians aren't big on flipping properties, so you don't hear about it much.  There's also stricter loan rules for a mortgage, due to the Mafioso problem  *thanks assholes!*


Good luck with that, sounds like you've got a solid plan. I've been considering getting Citizenship abroad, but I've been happy so far with AirBnB and Craigslist for long terms rentals when abroad for months at a time that I've seen no need to apply for Citizenship yet
 
punkwrestler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mouser: A survey released by the county last year found nearly 80% of homeowners opposed the missing middle policy and about 70% of renters supported it.

And this is the story in a nutshell.  The poors want cheaper rent, and the not-poors don't want the poors living next to them.  Simple as that.


 The problem is the community is pretty much built up without a lot of space left.  I just wonder what they will do to help with the increase in traffic that will result from more people?
 
