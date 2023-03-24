 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Killers of man killed over DUI crash identified following another DUI crash. Fark needs a karma tag   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Felony, Murder, Revenge, Life imprisonment, Renting, victim Raymond Wright, Victor Merle Gray, Prosecutor  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we had trial by combat
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


// not saying it's right
/// saying I understand
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More senseless death caused by alcohol.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vigilantism is bad. Suing him in to the ground is the American Way.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: Gray's van was towed and when authorities searched it they found a blood-soaked raincoat, Wright's wallet, and some of the missing man's other property.

This is the most incompetent murder plot I've heard of since the last Coen Brothers movie I saw.

But a good reminder that if you want to murder someone, keep it simple and don't have an accomplice.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: Gray's van was towed and when authorities searched it they found a blood-soaked raincoat, Wright's wallet, and some of the missing man's other property.

This is the most incompetent murder plot I've heard of since the last Coen Brothers movie I saw.

But a good reminder that if you want to murder someone, keep it simple and don't have an accomplice.


Or simply murder everybody. Can't go on trial for murder if there is nobody to unlock the courthouse.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That was a pretty good story but the Afroman one on the page is much better
 
