(AP News)   Don Cheadle Released   (apnews.com)
    More: Followup, Human rights, Tutsi, Law, United States, United Arab Emirates, Paul Rusesabagina, Qatar, Rwanda  
794 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 11:05 PM



8 Comments
vilesithknight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank God, something tells me the Avengers are gonna need him to help defeat Kang.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now Terrance Howard can take his place!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, that's Donovan McNabb.
 
Eravior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Thank God, something tells me the Avengers are gonna need him to help defeat Kang.


I'm sure Captain Planet can handle him on his own. I was just surprised it took this long for the Planeteers to release him.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that was a surprisingly good but, disturbing film.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Subby, that's Donovan McNabb.


I thought it was Tiger Woods
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't have to worry about a part of our population suddenly engaging in horrific sectarian violence...
 
saultydog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: shinji3i: Subby, that's Donovan McNabb.

I thought it was Tiger Woods


Pretty sure it's Elvin from the Cosby Show.
 
