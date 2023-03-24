 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Middle-aged Mutant Minnesotans from Monticello   (fox9.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 11:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those solar panels shipping to my house are looking nicer by the day
 
gbv23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Xcel is a crap name anywho
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like that place is a real gas...

/runs
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will the nuke bros invade the thread to shill or is this too hard to spin?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.