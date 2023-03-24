 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Pal the Dog named honorary mayor of Niagara Falls, O.N. and he gives the perfect response   (wkbw.com) divider line
16
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Humped an intern?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great reason,

Damn he has a high pitched bark
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my dogs have loved wearing their collars.  I'd put them back on after a bath and every single one would look at me like they were Dobby getting a sock.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pal is a good boy. I can tell from the video. I have excellent skills in judging these things.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Ontario abbreviated O.N. instead of just ON.?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shat on Justin Trudeau's desk?

Drank beer from his water bowl?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is Ontario abbreviated O.N. instead of just ON.?


If they ever have a province-wide blackout, they can call themselves Offtario.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I approve of this appointment and this dog.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I expect a Girl With The Dogs video exposing everything in the next week.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Big fluffy dog beat me up
Youtube wSA-F0FDpKg


You really should be watching this channel
 
The_Wolfanger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is Ontario abbreviated O.N. instead of just ON.?


And normally I see it as Ont , have never seen O.N. yet it's all over the place in an article posted on a Buffalo news site (I know, they didn't actually write it but you'd think someone would pay attention). AI written?
(life long Niagara Falls, NY)
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a ruff job, but I'm glad they found the top dog for the role..
 
Charles52
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is Ontario abbreviated O.N. instead of just ON.?


Because the writer of the article from a Buffalo news outlet, about half an hour's drive from Niagara Falls (both of them) is an illiterate oik.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honorary awards and positions can be taken back just like real ones, so be careful and ask before too much butt sniffing.

Amirite Kanye?
 
Dicky B
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is Ontario abbreviated O.N. instead of just ON.?


Because O.N. stands for Ontario Notnewyork.
 
