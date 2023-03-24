 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You are accused of smuggling military technology that ended up in Ukraine & of shipping sanctioned oil from Venezuela to Russia. It's been agreed that you'll be handed over to the US, so please put this ankle monitor on and come back in a few days   (theguardian.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Italians screwed that up.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they kept some college girl locked up for a long time because they thought she had satanic orgies and killed people.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like the Italians screwed that up.


Aka day ending in Y
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose there's always a chance that they're tailing him to see where he bolts to & who he contacts, but I wouldn't be wagering any money on it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berlusconi probably loaned him a private jet to leave the country on.

Guy's in Serbia by now.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If he comes to the USA he might land a job as Sec. of State. Pompeo did.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Failed Imprisonment Again, Tony
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guess "The Big Guy" must have gotten his 10%, so he's good to go.
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like the Italians screwed that up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, the guy isn't Jason Bourne...
 
Nonpo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder what ever ended up happening to fat Leonard. Last I heard he was in Venezuela after cutting his ankle tracker and driving off in his moving trucks.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like the Italians screwed that up.


Can't screw up what was done on purpose.
 
