(ABC7 Chicago)   Seaman Seamus gets lost down by the seashore. So the sea is surely where seaman Seamus is. So if you see seaman Seamus down by the seashore, tell the sailor seekers of seaman Seamus   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Lake, Great Lakes, United States Navy, Michigan, Closed-circuit television, North Chicago, Illinois, Police, Naval base  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FamilyGuySeamus.jpg
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seamus, Sancho, Saoirse seemingly seriously sad.

/yes those be their real names
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why are they searching the US naval investigators?
 
ryant123
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
sportshub.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Lyger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Masterful, subby.

+1
 
Rindred
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's a lot of seamen.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish didn't read the quotes from him mom...it's pretty sad.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Woulda been better if he was a shaman
 
