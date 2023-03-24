 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hungary says that it would never even think of arresting Putin on the ICC's warrant if he were to enter the country. Heavens, no. Please don't invade us   (cnn.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Again.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Repeat meet Pete.
 
COVID19
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i've seen this before
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wanna know why Biden didn't invite Hungary or Turkey to his shindig?

Yeah. Hungary & Turkey clearly side with Putin, clutch their pearls whenever anyone calls them out on their slide into authoritarianism - "b-b-b-but we're NATO allies, really!"
 
Airius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If it were not for the fact that their president was actually a complete fascist dick.. this would be an awesome ploy yo get him to show up for a publicity stunt and then arrest him ;)
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of course we won't arrest him, but we can't make any guarantees that he won't be gunned down on the tarmac when he arrives.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Putin isn't leaving the country.  Not because he's afraid of being arrested, but because he knows someone is plotting to seize power in his absence.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, maybe after you've had dinner you might think a little differently.

/ sorry
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: Of course we won't arrest him, but we can't make any guarantees that he won't be gunned down on the tarmac when he arrives.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

I mean, we can at least let him get to the first roll booth.
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Airius: If it were not for the fact that their president was actually a complete fascist dick.. this would be an awesome ploy yo get him to show up for a publicity stunt and then arrest him ;)


indy100.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ifky: Airius: If it were not for the fact that their president was actually a complete fascist dick.. this would be an awesome ploy yo get him to show up for a publicity stunt and then arrest him ;)

[indy100.com image 850x425]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess Treaties don't become the law of the land anymore. We'll have to amend the US Constitution accordingly.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am sure that some of the heroes who stood up against the USSR in 1956 must still be alive. I wonder what they think of Orban.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Putin isn't leaving the country.  Not because he's afraid of being arrested, but because he knows someone is plotting to seize power in his absence.


Assuming that hasn't already happened.

If Putin fell too ill to govern or was just pushed aside by his minions, it might be a while before we'd learn about it. Leonid Brezhnev remained nominally in charge long past the point where he was competent to take care of himself, never mind the Soviet Union.

Either way, I agree it's a hypothetical question.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: wage0048: Of course we won't arrest him, but we can't make any guarantees that he won't be gunned down on the tarmac when he arrives.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250]
I mean, we can at least let him get to the first roll booth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Hungarians aren't afraid of being invaded.  Unfortunately the current leaderehip would probably welcome Poot-poot with open arms.
 
shpritz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Orban knows he could end up in a similar pickle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: I am sure that some of the heroes who stood up against the USSR in 1956 must still be alive. I wonder what they think of Orban.


My dad was alive back then, and he's now a Trumper who supports authoritarians. Hungarians are very racist as a whole.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We only honor international agreements when it suits us to do so.

/ USA
// Hungary
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How quickly the Hungarians forget what happens to them on the wrong side of history...
 
harryk7551
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hungary is what the GOP wishes to turn the US into. Nominally a democracy, but they win every time.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With Orban, it's not a matter of "please don't invade us." It's a matter of "I sincerely love and admire Putin and would like him to come here and allow me to bask in his warmth."
 
