(NPR)   For the first time in 30 years, wolverine has ventured outside of his normal range. Sounds like a cool sequel   (npr.org) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone's got to fight the Russians.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are now tenors and not baritones
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In theaters next summer...

Wolverine and the Tracker he can't gnaw off....
Wolverine : The Mange (tm)...
Wolverine : Hugh Jackman's new Holiday Home (tm)
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wolverines!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Though, the wolverine is not likely to return to the area, as they travel up to 30 miles a day, ODFW said.

Showoffs.  Put them in an exhibit and see how far they go.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nealb2: They are now tenors and not baritones


I actually had to look it up, Hugh Jackman is a baritone on the high end.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hay how does the original Wolverine end?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
static.producer.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last time Wolverine travelled it sucked

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He did that a few years ago.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
let me go ahead and ruin everyone's day, right now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The last time Wolverine travelled it sucked

[Fark user image 850x1275]


Yeah, but when he went back to where he belonged (Canada), that was great.

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
... He's crossing over to ARCHIE COMICS??!?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: let me go ahead and ruin everyone's day, right now...

[Fark user image image 750x726]


😆 Wtf? Hehehhe. Thanks that gave me a needed 😆
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... He's crossing over to ARCHIE COMICS??!?


This was 29 years ago.

static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The last time Wolverine travelled it sucked

[Fark user image 850x1275]


That movie could have been a LOT better if they incorporated basic elements of Wolverine's personality and back story, like that he speaks fluent Japanese.  Jackman could have pulled it off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thanks that gave me a needed


I thought it was brilliant, the first time I saw that on Fark.

Still, can't un-see it, either...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He/she might wanna stay up there a while longer. shiat is still farked up down here.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And now Wolverine?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: This was 29 years ago.


Holy crap. 29 years?

I had heard about it then but didn't believe it was true until a friend loaned me his copy of it.
 
Dogmatrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how this will affect the wolverine's chances in the next round of March Mammal Madness. Next week is the Sweet 16 fight against the greater rhea!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
