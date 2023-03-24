 Skip to content
"I want a refund on my flight; someone died mid-flight and it ruined my vacation"
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. I'm heading out for a trip to see Japan. Hope this doesn't jinx my flights, especially the dying inflight part.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
United: that's a fee.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ryanair and Spirit : For legal reasons, we've decided to call that an in-flight horror entertainment experience..

//that'll be an extra $12.75
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some people pay extra for that!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the wrong person died.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The unimpressed customer complained that the delay "ruined their routines" and made the kids fussy. "

I think the passenger that passed away had a worse experience. What a self centered person! Fark you!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Somehow I don't think the airline is responsible.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah, this is just Humanity 101, never let a tragedy get in the way of acquiring money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It ruined the dead person's vacation more.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, people die on planes all the time. How do you think the flight attendants feel about having to perform CPR?

They probably had to stash the body in the galley where, depending on what part of the trip they were on, there were bodily fluids. Bodies lose bladder and bowel control quickly upon death.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No matter how big or scummy an airline is they should be allowed to recoup costs involved with defending this sort of shiat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Ah, this is just Humanity 101, never let a tragedy get in the way of acquiring money.


If that's not a Ferengi Rule of Acquisition, it damn well should be.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somehow I don't think the airline is responsible.


Did they eat the fish?
 
LedLawless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, lady. Just prove in court that the airline intentionally killed the person, and chose to do so on this specific flight.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Made the kids fussy?  You bringing kids ruined everyone Elses vacation.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would a ghost of the deceased haunt the airplane, the airline, or  the specific latitude and longitude whence they died?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok, but if a baby is born on your flight you have to pay double.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Surely she can't be serious about the refund.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"A passenger directly (two) rows behind us passed away in the most horrific way, giving us the most traumatic experience during a flight," the poster wrote.

Bleeding from every orifice and vomiting blood? Drawn and quartered? Dissolved in acid? Cremated alive from the toes up, one wooden match at a time?

I suspect a heart attack was not actually the most horrific way, you sad drama queen.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: "A passenger directly (two) rows behind us passed away in the most horrific way, giving us the most traumatic experience during a flight," the poster wrote.

Bleeding from every orifice and vomiting blood? Drawn and quartered? Dissolved in acid? Cremated alive from the toes up, one wooden match at a time?

I suspect a heart attack was not actually the most horrific way, you sad drama queen.


It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.


Are you talking about the person who died or the person who complained?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.


Would that be American jelly (as in peanut butter) or British jelly (as in Jell-O)?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give her a free non-transferable voucher to anywhere in the world.

Then ban her ass for life.
 
buster_v
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Y'know, going on vacation and having someone die on the flight, even if you didn't know them, would harsh my mellow.

I don't know if it would ruin my vacation, but I'd have a case of rustled jimmies.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, people die on planes all the time. How do you think the flight attendants feel about having to perform CPR?

They probably had to stash the body in the galley where, depending on what part of the trip they were on, there were bodily fluids. Bodies lose bladder and bowel control quickly upon death.


That makes me wonder what the emergency medical protocol is for FAs when they begin administering life-saving aid like CPR or an AED.  Like, for comparison, if you're an EMT in the US then you generally cannot directly declare a patient dead apart from some very limited circumstances like decapitation. For you to stop treatment on-site would require communication over the radio with the physician giving you medical direction prior to your arrival at a hospital.

Now, I'm assuming that FAs are not any sort of licensed first responders but they have at least received some sort of structured formal first aid training including CPR and AED use.  So...once they start, whose protocols are they following and what are they? Is it just the company's? At what point do they give up and say "sorry, this guy is dead and we are stopping first aid."  Does the pilot radio to air traffic control, who in turn consults with a hospital that has a relationship set up specifically for this scenario? Do they leave it up to the judgment of the FA on-scene?  If there is a physician, RN, or EMT on the flight with a work ID proving their license, do the FAs get permission from someone (again...ATC-to-hospital communication or something) to let them be the medical authority?

Follow-on question, if someone is having an emergency that requires something like CPR, then it makes sense for the plane to immediately divert hoping to get them to a hospital ASAP.  But...given the above questions, if diverting takes like 30 minutes but after 15 minutes of CPR/AED the people delivering first aid are told by...someone...to stop delivering first aid as the signs they're describing indicate this person is dead-dead, then what is the protocol?  Keep diverting? Weekend at Bernie's the body in first-class for the rest of the flight? use a blanket and try to drag them to an un-heated part of the plane in as dignified a manner as possible?
 
25 Comments

