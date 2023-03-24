 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Stupid Smarch weather   (usatoday.com) divider line
Vercengetorix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ackshually, it should be "Lousy Smarch Weather."
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: Ackshually, it should be "Lousy Smarch Weather."


Lousy Smarch weather and stupid sexy Flanders.
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Snowed this morning in Salem, OR. Also predicted for tonight through Sunday with another freeze Sunday night and maybe Wed.  It's been colder than typical all month. April is looking a bit closer to "normal".

Not withstanding, my wife has started moving the tomato seedlings to gallon pots and they will probably be put out in the greenhouse next weekend. We did this with some of the tomatoes last year and it worked really will.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was the 13th hour, of the 13th day, of the 13th month...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

natazha: Snowed this morning in Salem, OR. Also predicted for tonight through Sunday with another freeze Sunday night and maybe Wed.  It's been colder than typical all month. April is looking a bit closer to "normal".

Not withstanding, my wife has started moving the tomato seedlings to gallon pots and they will probably be put out in the greenhouse next weekend. We did this with some of the tomatoes last year and it worked really will.


Snow? So much for global warming.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't touch Willie.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do not touch Willie. Good advice.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Don't touch Willie.


D'oh
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Rapmaster2000: Don't touch Willie.

D'oh


I think you had it right.
 
