(Slate)   Trump-appointed judges are having a war among themselves over whether and how hard to crash the economy   (slate.com) divider line
36
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"How DARE this body take it upon itself to regulate an industry that has crashed the economy again and again? Boom-Bust cycle is an American tradition, and we DEMAND it back!"
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late :  (
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have found the terrorists, and they occupy the halls of "justice" in this country. Hey, might as well, they've already been in (or are in) the other two branches.

/ Yes GOP voters, the people you vote for actively want to make it easier for corporations to rip you off
// think about that for second when your two brain cells are done processing the latest woke frenzy
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "How DARE this body take it upon itself to regulate an industry that has crashed the economy again and again? Boom-Bust cycle is an American tradition, and we DEMAND it back!"


How are you going to buy low and sell high without a boom-bust cycle?

Lot of wealthy people have a vested interest in the existence of bubbles and crashes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crazy part is that you would think that the Red Hats would love the idea of the government funding itself so that they could cut taxes.

But, then you'd have a functioning government that couldn't be sabotaged for political gain.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine.

Prepare for President Trump Part 2: Non-Electric Boogaloo, cause the plug will be pulled on Democracy
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But her e-mails! She wasn't very inspiring!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They rail against "defund the police" but want to defund the DOJ FBI ATF EPA etc......
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well. Do a Bing search on how in 2016 the economy would crash once Trump gets in office. Things were going great until they started serving Bat Tacos in Wuhan.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Crash the housing market"

Yes, please.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.


At least we'll have the Roaring Twenties to look forward to!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well. Do a Bing search on how in 2016 the economy would crash once Trump gets in office. Things were going great until they started serving Bat Tacos in Wuhan.


Bat Tacos in Wuhan was the name of my Donald Fagan/ Jimmy Buffet  concept album. Small world.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: OOGA BOOGA GYNA!!



Yes, dear.
Bless your heart.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: We have found the terrorists, and they occupy the halls of "justice" in this country. Hey, might as well, they've already been in (or are in) the other two branches.

/ Yes GOP voters, the people you vote for actively want to make it easier for corporations to rip you off
// think about that for second when your two brain cells are done processing the latest woke frenzy


I'm pretty sure that GQP only run one brain cell, that's all alone and finally ready to read that book. Then the glasses broke and they finally had time... And so, they rage.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Catsaregreen: OOGA BOOGA GYNA!!


Yes, dear.
Bless your heart.


That's the problem, you don't straight up tell them they're dipshiats they'll never know.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "How DARE this body take it upon itself to regulate an industry that has crashed the economy again and again? Boom-Bust cycle is an American tradition, and we DEMAND it back!"


The inevitable result of "freedom" as expressed by conservatives is the tragedy of the commons, where we end up destroying everything.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cwheelie: They rail against "defund the police" but want to defund the DOJ FBI ATF EPA etc......


Because they mean the police on their side. City, county, and state.
 
funzyr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: jso2897: Catsaregreen: OOGA BOOGA GYNA!!


Yes, dear.
Bless your heart.

That's the problem, you don't straight up tell them they're dipshiats they'll never know.


For me, I'm not sure if catsaregreen is really that stupid or a really good troll
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: jso2897: Catsaregreen: OOGA BOOGA GYNA!!


Yes, dear.
Bless your heart.

That's the problem, you don't straight up tell them they're dipshiats they'll never know.


Why would I say something mean to somebody who's already terrified and stupid?
That wouldn't be nice. I don't believe in picking on the weak.
I don't make a practice of stomping around the trailer park looking to kick Cletus' dog.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.

At least we'll have the Roaring Twenties to look forward to!


We all wanted swing music, flappers, and alcohol - all we got was a plague and depression...
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: hubiestubert: "How DARE this body take it upon itself to regulate an industry that has crashed the economy again and again? Boom-Bust cycle is an American tradition, and we DEMAND it back!"

How are you going to buy low and sell high without a boom-bust cycle?

Lot of wealthy people have a vested interest in the existence of bubbles and crashes.


Exactly. If you're rich, there's a lot to love about an economic crash. You can buy property for cheap, workers are desperate, you get to claim a lot of losses on your taxes. At the end of the day you're still rich, and you have the resources to set yourself up to ride the boom even higher than where you started.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Part of me wonders what would happen if Biden just nominates new candidates for those useless judge seats and sends them to the Senate for approval.  Like, what would the Senate do?  What would the sitting judges do?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Back in October, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit..."

Ah yes, the worst court in the county, apart from the current Supreme Court. I don't know why, but they always seem to consist of the worst judges who always support big business and government overreach over actual people.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.


Not yet, but that's the goal of the Republicans. They yearn for the days where minorities and women were considered property.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: "Crash the housing market"

Yes, please.


Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Recession
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.

At least we'll have the Roaring Twenties to look forward to!


You mean Prohibition, when booze was illegal???
 
COMALite J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why is this thread not in PolTab?
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wah!  We printed and borrowed money until we had severe inflation, and now the banks are being harmed by inflation!  I know this is somehow Trump's fault.

/Trump sucks, but this was foreseeable when we didn't stop pumping money a year and a half into COVID.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: raerae1980: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.

At least we'll have the Roaring Twenties to look forward to!

You mean Prohibition, when booze was illegal???


.....I forgot about that...(._. )
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

COMALite J: Why is this thread not in PolTab?


Because FARK YOU, that's why.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Trocadero: raerae1980: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.

At least we'll have the Roaring Twenties to look forward to!

You mean Prohibition, when booze was illegal???

.....I forgot about that...(._. )


Don't be downcast. Illegal, but everyone was still drinking.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: raerae1980: Trocadero: raerae1980: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I cannot believe we are back in the late-19th Century.

At least we'll have the Roaring Twenties to look forward to!

You mean Prohibition, when booze was illegal???

.....I forgot about that...(._. )

Don't be downcast. Illegal, but everyone was still drinking.


True, and I think weed was still legal, iirc.   So, it ain't wasn't all bad (yet).
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As fears of a recession grow

It seems to me that we've been hearing that a recession is on the horizon for a couple of years now. It keeps not happening. Of course there will be one at some point in the future again - the country never goes all that long between busts - but at this point I think the predictions have no actual predictive value.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nah, go ahead and do it.
 
Tokin42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is beyond wild hyperbole. The CFPB has almost nothing to do with the economy unless you think payday lenders and collection agencies are all that's holding it together. All you have to do is look at their mission statement. Don't forget that when Operation Choke Point was sued out of existence the CFPB took up the banner. The court was right.
 
