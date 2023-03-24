 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Confused about which level of Authoritarianism is right for you? Take this handy new Slate quiz to find out   (slate.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Law, Rule of law, Constitution, Originalism, Democracy, Separation of powers, Supreme Court of the United States, Initiative  
•       •       •

822 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
is there a level where you're pro sharp tailoring, but anti genocide and ruling by brute force n so on?
like, a lite membership?

have you got any free month passes?  or taster sessions?

you know what actually, I think I'm ok with the demo.  I can live with the ads.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Any authoritarian organization I've joined has been full of nothing but losers. Bad luck, I guess.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like a lot of trick questions 🤔
 
Moose out front
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moose out front: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


According to Slate, the only losers are those who aren't authoritarians
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pffft Buzzfeed or bust.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It would have been nice if it had been an actual quiz that tracked my answers and told me the results.  fark that page.
Also. WTF talk about bait questions fark the pod cast fark on the other end
.
And fml
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not authoritarianism when my people are the ones in power.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only authoritarian we need deserve is a Mommy Domme GF

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes'M.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the "Rewrite the Bible and US Laws in COBOL while putting the gun in the procedure division and the ammo in the data division along with the cans of Bud Lite." options.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm a liberal and I bought a .45 AR-15 and so should you if you wish to not simply bend over and accept authoritarian rule

When the GQP takes over, there will be no one to protect you. The national guard is still a branch of the military and will arrest and/or execute any Governor that attempts to stand against the US Armed forces

And we've already seen that gays, transsexuals, non-Christian's and liberals stand to be rounded slaughtered once the GQP come to power

As much as I hope not to, I take some comfort in the knowledge that those bright red MAGA hats, low IQ and 60" waistlines make for easy shooting
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm 100% authoritative and you will do what I tell you!

/harrumph
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I failed the quiz.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.