(Axios)   America was uniquely vulnerable to Covid, especially when you factor in the amount of idiots   (axios.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Washington State and I'm actually kind of proud of how we did with COVID.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We were the first state in the country to have a confirmed case of community spread, so we were hit with COVID very early compared to other states that did much worse. We locked down and masked up and generally did a pretty good job of limiting the death rates.

We didn't fark around and we generally avoided finding out.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AZ and NM had the highest mortality, but the article doesn't say why. TFA didn't link to the Lancet analysis, but it probably has a lot to do with the impact to the Native American populations (especially the Navajo) - many of them live in close quarters in multigenerational homes, along with the usual impacts of poverty, health care access, etc.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR version: Right wing idiots have turned us into a s###hole country.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What is clear from our study is that COVID-19 exploited and compounded existing local racial inequities, health disparities, and partisan politics,"

Fox News and right-wing talk radio hosts were minimizing Covid before it even reached our shores. Because with conservatives, when a problem requires collective action, step one is to deny the problem exists. Straight out of the climate change playbook.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tfg's** legacy.

Dipshiat had re-election handed to him on a silver platter; all he had to do was get out of the way and take credit (see: dubya* and 9/11), but he not only rat-farked the response, but continued to do so, exacerbating things to the point that the U.S. had the most embarrassing amount of deaths, even with all the numbers being fudged. 

Would have been poetic if that piece of chit died of COVID in October 2020.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuburbanCowboy: TL;DR version: Right wing idiots have turned us into a s###hole country.


But won't you think of their profit base?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nightmode on: wow, Arizona and New Mexico did really well!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nightmode off: ...or not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*number of idiots
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mean to be that guy, but, well... I'm gonna be momentarily.
I remember some farkers pointing to mortality rates as evidence the US had handled CoVid better than the UK.

US now 3,443 deaths per m popn, vs 3,045 UK.  even with suggestion of at least some under-reporting in a few states.

UK gov did not handle it well, don't get me wrong.  we were always gonna be slammed in London though, like NY.  highly mobile popn, both within the city and in/out, densely populated, public transport... etc
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have 5 percent of the population and 20 percent of the deaths. Why? Maybe we should ask people who refused to mask, distance, or even wash their hands, take a shot, while chugging horse paste and other known worthless cures.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because federalism is a curse on this nation?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was serious when Waffle House closed locations. They stay open during farking hurricanes.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#plandemic #diedsuddenly #stopthesteal
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
States with higher poverty, lower rates of educational attainment, less access to quality health care and lower levels of interpersonal trust Red states saw disproportionately higher rates of COVID infections and deaths.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the USA has lots of horses, so lots of Ivermectin.  And an infinite supply of the no-fail "Jesus blood" remedy.  With those two fool proof preventive measures, I can't fathom how it got so bad here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I don't mean to be that guy, but, well... I'm gonna be momentarily.
I remember some farkers pointing to mortality rates as evidence the US had handled CoVid better than the UK.


South Dakota, proclaimed "open" by the guv, did nearly nothing about COVID. Yet they did a little better than most overall.  I'd attribute that to the early embrace of vaccinations which saw the state zoom ahead of most. But after doing so, that abruptly stopped as the hard core Trumpers balked. Still, that early rush for shots no doubt helped stem the tide early.

Let's face it, you don't need hardcore statistical analysis to understand what happened when people strongly back a guy who tells them it's all a hoax.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the US fair poorly?  It's because we lack universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid time off, mandatory vacations, politicians wanting to actually help people instead of merely govern (if that), a media industry more interested reporting facts rather than appearing balanced, businesses wanting to actually take care of workers instead of grinding them up, and the complete will to change all of this once the pandemic hit because returning to the way things were became more important than actually making them better.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Why did the US fair poorly?  It's because we lack universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid time off, mandatory vacations, politicians wanting to actually help people instead of merely govern (if that), a media industry more interested reporting facts rather than appearing balanced, businesses wanting to actually take care of workers instead of grinding them up, and the complete will to change all of this once the pandemic hit because returning to the way things were became more important than actually making them better.


You left out the "1/3 of Americans are farking morons" contributing factor.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1776 - "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

1865 - "No man shall be a slave!"

1945 - "A world safe for Democracy!"

1969 - "Power to the people! Right on!"

2020 - "Mask hurt facey!! Waaaah!"

Perhaps, we as Americans have lost some character over the years.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Why did the US fair poorly?  It's because we lack universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid time off, mandatory vacations, politicians wanting to actually help people instead of merely govern (if that), a media industry more interested reporting facts rather than appearing balanced, businesses wanting to actually take care of workers instead of grinding them up, and the complete will to change all of this once the pandemic hit because returning to the way things were became more important than actually making them better.


Respectfully, you would make excellent points if not for the fact that nobody died of the COVID hoax.  It was just a bad flu season and doctored death certificates.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: harleyquinnical: Why did the US fair poorly?  It's because we lack universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid time off, mandatory vacations, politicians wanting to actually help people instead of merely govern (if that), a media industry more interested reporting facts rather than appearing balanced, businesses wanting to actually take care of workers instead of grinding them up, and the complete will to change all of this once the pandemic hit because returning to the way things were became more important than actually making them better.

Respectfully, you would make excellent points if not for the fact that nobody died of the COVID hoax.  It was just a bad flu season and doctored death certificates.


Found Joe Rogan's Fark handle.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could have been worse if not for the micro-dose they passed around in Sept-Oct 2019.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was said, years ago now, near the beginning of this whole sh*tshow, that how Covid would spread among a given population depended on two things: how dense the population is, and how dense the population is. The latter has born out to be the more enduring factor
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: harleyquinnical: Why did the US fair poorly?  It's because we lack universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid time off, mandatory vacations, politicians wanting to actually help people instead of merely govern (if that), a media industry more interested reporting facts rather than appearing balanced, businesses wanting to actually take care of workers instead of grinding them up, and the complete will to change all of this once the pandemic hit because returning to the way things were became more important than actually making them better.

Respectfully, you would make excellent points if not for the fact that nobody died of the COVID hoax.  It was just a bad flu season and doctored death certificates.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PGHGUY
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: tfg's** legacy.

Dipshiat had re-election handed to him on a silver platter; all he had to do was get out of the way and take credit (see: dubya* and 9/11), but he not only rat-farked the response, but continued to do so, exacerbating things to the point that the U.S. had the most embarrassing amount of deaths, even with all the numbers being fudged. 

Would have been poetic if that piece of chit died of COVID in October 2020.


All he need to say was to wash your hands, mask up and social distance.  But he doesn't know how or when to shut up.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PGHGUY: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: tfg's** legacy.

Dipshiat had re-election handed to him on a silver platter; all he had to do was get out of the way and take credit (see: dubya* and 9/11), but he not only rat-farked the response, but continued to do so, exacerbating things to the point that the U.S. had the most embarrassing amount of deaths, even with all the numbers being fudged. 

Would have been poetic if that piece of chit died of COVID in October 2020.

All he need to say was to wash your hands, mask up and social distance.  But he doesn't know how or when to shut up.


Too bad more of his supporters didn't take his inject disinfectant advice.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that if you looked at where in Arizona those deaths happened it would mostly be everything outside of the major cities where the COWBOYS LIVE FOR FREEDUMB
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: It was said, years ago now, near the beginning of this whole sh*tshow, that how Covid would spread among a given population depended on two things: how dense the population is, and how dense the population is. The latter has born out to be the more enduring factor


this could have been written by Terry Pratchett or Douglas Adams.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm in Washington State and I'm actually kind of proud of how we did with COVID.

[Fark user image 425x475]

We were the first state in the country to have a confirmed case of community spread, so we were hit with COVID very early compared to other states that did much worse. We locked down and masked up and generally did a pretty good job of limiting the death rates.

We didn't fark around and we generally avoided finding out.


Having Governor White Bread and Mayo Sammich's absolute boring assed competence around certainly helped.

/ Would vote for again....
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Lady J: I don't mean to be that guy, but, well... I'm gonna be momentarily.
I remember some farkers pointing to mortality rates as evidence the US had handled CoVid better than the UK.

South Dakota, proclaimed "open" by the guv, did nearly nothing about COVID. Yet they did a little better than most overall.  I'd attribute that to the early embrace of vaccinations which saw the state zoom ahead of most. But after doing so, that abruptly stopped as the hard core Trumpers balked. Still, that early rush for shots no doubt helped stem the tide early.

Let's face it, you don't need hardcore statistical analysis to understand what happened when people strongly back a guy who tells them it's all a hoax.


yeah there will be multiple factors... deprivation, demographics, scattered/clustered popn... etc.

I'm trying to remember the detail, I think it was NY that was hiat very early.  And it was upon them before we knew what was happening.  we had no firm information at that point.

we should have taken heed in the UK, and reacted quicker, but any city that's a hub for national & international travel/commerce/etc was gonna feel it.  we couldn't have wholly avoided the first CoVid wave in London.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ooh filter, you're a slyboots
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska and Florida shouldn't get a pass here because they stopped testing/reporting illnesses and deaths early on in the pandemic...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those TL;DR folks:  It was Trump's fault.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm in Washington State and I'm actually kind of proud of how we did with COVID.

[Fark user image 425x475]

We were the first state in the country to have a confirmed case of community spread, so we were hit with COVID very early compared to other states that did much worse. We locked down and masked up and generally did a pretty good job of limiting the death rates.

We didn't fark around and we generally avoided finding out.


I'm surprised we didn't do better in California, given that Newsom ordered the first lockdown. Wild guess, we have a couple of huge metropolitan areas where people live in close proximity, hard to isolate in those situations.

What it definitely shows is that CA would have been utterly f$cked without those lockdowns. Thank god we didn't have a Republican governor.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favorite thing with COVID maps was how if you crossed into Florida you'd magically not have it anymore. Or it wasn't magic and was just "eat shiat, we don't care if you and your memaw lives or dies".
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A healthcare system thats set up to exploit the sick didnt work during a pandemic?

We spent Trillions on our military industrial complex and now were vulnerable to tiny bugs you cant even see?

Well the solution is obvious. We'll just shoot the viruses! We're all set up for that!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*number of idiots.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Uniquely vulnerable"?  Bullshiat.

America had more resources than any other country to be a world leader in its response to COVID-19.  Its failure to do so was entirely by choice.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: harleyquinnical: Why did the US fair poorly?  It's because we lack universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid time off, mandatory vacations, politicians wanting to actually help people instead of merely govern (if that), a media industry more interested reporting facts rather than appearing balanced, businesses wanting to actually take care of workers instead of grinding them up, and the complete will to change all of this once the pandemic hit because returning to the way things were became more important than actually making them better.

Respectfully, you would make excellent points if not for the fact that nobody died of the COVID hoax.  It was just a bad flu season and doctored death certificates.


And its a China's fault and Fauci should be found guilty for hiding a gain of fuction research on a deadly virus that escaped from the Wuhan lab and killed nobody because its all a hoax and Ivermectin will totally save you from the bad stuff this made up virus will do to you if it existed.
 
AeAe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A lot more Republicans died.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

THX 1138: "Uniquely vulnerable"?  Bullshiat.

America had more resources than any other country to be a world leader in its response to COVID-19.  Its failure to do so was entirely by choice.


A penchant for exceptionally poor decision making is a kind of vulnerability ...
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: When adjusting the data...

Fark off... what's the unadjusted death rate by state? Don't discount old people, poor people, or people with some preexisting condition. They still died from Covid.

Oh yeah, it would be blaringly obvious that it would look like an election map.
 
Ostman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: tfg's** legacy.

Dipshiat had re-election handed to him on a silver platter; all he had to do was get out of the way and take credit (see: dubya* and 9/11), but he not only rat-farked the response, but continued to do so, exacerbating things to the point that the U.S. had the most embarrassing amount of deaths, even with all the numbers being fudged. 

Would have been poetic if that piece of chit died of COVID in October 2020.


That would require him to not be the centre of attention, our saving grace is his monstrous all-consuming ego.

/Shame all those people had to die for it though.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: States with higher poverty, lower rates of educational attainment, less access to quality health care and lower levels of interpersonal trust Red states saw disproportionately higher rates of COVID infections and deaths.


Red states

higher poverty, lower rates of education, less access to quality health care, lower levels of interpersonal trust

They're the same picture.PAM
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x382]


I would've gone full "House" on the guy: Yeah, and that's why you're in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on your face.  Because you weren't sold on the innoculation.

/seriously, we should all go full "House" on these plague rats
//fark their feelings
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just look at the bell curve of IQ distributions in the US:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Nightmode on: wow, Arizona and New Mexico did really well!

[Fark user image 425x461]

Nightmode off: ...or not...

[Fark user image 425x458]


Says a lot when New York State is 10x bigger in terms of population than Arizona or New Mexico but they're not dark colored.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: We have 5 percent of the population and 20 percent of the deaths. Why? Maybe we should ask people who refused to mask, distance, or even wash their hands, take a shot, while chugging horse paste and other known worthless cures.


hey, let's not forget the fish tank stuff(?), hydroxychloroquine
 
