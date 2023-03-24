 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Britain on high UFO alert   (mirror.co.uk)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone notice Russia and China have been poking sticks at everyone lately? Or that they just had a high level meeting?

Just wondering.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to worry, the nice folks over at The Laundry have Bob and a team heading over with some banishment rounds to clean that right up.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in 2016 there were a LOT of folks claiming to see clowns.

Many of them were just getting in on the fun. UFOs have been in the news quite a bit over the past year.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When the UFO chart looks like this, you know shiat is serious.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly another positive brought on by Brexit.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're welcome.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 748x499]

You're welcome.


Trump says you can avoid a Xenomorph implantation by sticking a UV light up your asshole.  They're going to incorporate that into the next Alien movie, I heard.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Anyone notice Russia and China have been poking sticks at everyone lately? Or that they just had a high level meeting?

Just wondering.


I am expecting Chinese tanks and other equipment to show up in Ukraine in the near future. I truly hope I am wrong on this one.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well once they grab a snack and surrender to the couch lock it could be a decent time.  i'm in!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No worries, I'm sure scientists will get this all sorted soon enough...
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is where we dust off all the Nick Pope memes?
(that's if there are any)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: [Fark user image 241x209]
When the UFO chart looks like this, you know shiat is serious.


80s electronics aside, it's one of the worst graphics I've seen in a while.  In no particular order:
-- it's representing 1-dimensional data(quantities) as pseudo 2-dimensional areas
-- if you overlook the use of 2D, they then managed to do away with at least using a 2D area people have at least sort of an intuitive understanding of: slices of a "pie".  Are we to assume the areas are from a full disc or are they purely what is visible (like curved bars)
-- if you even overlook their sh*tty 2D representation, it's actually 3D because they 'tilted' the 2D representation so that the slices or blocks or whatever they are at the top/back are distorted small relative to the ones at the front/bottom.
--finally, the shapes in the middle have no connection to the categories -- they're not spatially aligned or connected by color or a line or anything, but you have to sit there and read into them to see if their spatial organization represents anything relative to the data colors on the exterior ring.
--last little nitpick, they repeated the color scheme unnecessarily. Either use a color key or connect the label with a line. Don't do both and clutter up the space with extraneous info.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well bust out the purple wigs and skintight mesh bodysuits!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Wolverhampton.  Mark Twain once remarked that he wanted to die there, because the difference between death and being in Wolverhampton would be so slight as to be indistinguishable.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 bust out the purple wigs and skintight mesh bodysuits

And the strategic eye shadow reserves.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 634x377]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: And in 2016 there were a LOT of folks claiming to see clowns.

Many of them were just getting in on the fun. UFOs have been in the news quite a bit over the past year.


But I was of the impression that, at least on some occasions, people actually do see actual (non-hallucinatory) clowns...
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when folks regularly saw and were abducted by fairies, and then Christianity came along and nobody saw fairies any more and everyone started seeing and being abducted by angels, and then the space age came along and nobody saw fairies or angels anymore and everyone started seeing and being abducted by aliens, and then...

Tulpas, people. TULPAS
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street lights + fog
Nothing to see here. Move along then.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scalpod: Remember when folks regularly saw and were abducted by fairies, and then Christianity came along and nobody saw fairies any more and everyone started seeing and being abducted by angels, and then the space age came along and nobody saw fairies or angels anymore and everyone started seeing and being abducted by aliens, and then...

Tulpas, people. TULPAS


Can we all start believing in hot alien babes who want to abduct me......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Yeah, well bust out the purple wigs and skintight mesh bodysuits!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x373]


IIRC, the purple haired Moon-girl suits were sorta see through. You could often see nipple through them.
 
gbv23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Makes sense, they get all the Crop Circles

i.imgur.comView Full Size

/ Voice Of Nature
/ / Only some are hoaxes
 
bittermang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: bust out the purple wigs and skintight mesh bodysuits

And the strategic eye shadow reserves.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x320]


70s boobs were just different, IDK
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 748x499]

You're welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
High UFO alert?  I think there's a logical explanation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's the British version of the US midwest where we can expect to hear all the reports about anal probes?
 
