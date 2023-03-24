 Skip to content
(AP News)   Dysfunctional Texas AG, who is under a federal corruption probe, lets two sex traffickers back on the street. Dun Dun   (apnews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex trafficking underage girls pales in comparison to the crimes young girls and women are committing by seeking abortions. Texas has higher priorities, people, than prosecuting actual sexual predators.

/You're next, drag queens and transgenders.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irma Reyes' mind raced as her husband drove through the predawn darkness toward a courthouse hundreds of miles from home: Don't they know my daughter matters?

Irma, I hate to break this to you, but in Texas, no she doesn't. She's a li'l brown, so that means that she's open season as far as these folks are concerned. And it's a sex trafficking issue, which means that it hits a li'l too close to home for some dudes, so they're going to cover for one another.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, your daughter doesn't matter to them.  And if you were a little younger they'd be working out a way to sex traffic you too.  Welcome to Texas.  You should probably get the hell out of there as quickly as you can.
 
Merltech
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Irma Reyes' mind raced as her husband drove through the predawn darkness toward a courthouse hundreds of miles from home: Don't they know my daughter matters?

Irma, I hate to break this to you, but in Texas, no she doesn't. She's a li'l brown, so that means that she's open season as far as these folks are concerned. And it's a sex trafficking issue, which means that it hits a li'l too close to home for some dudes, so they're going to cover for one another.


Probability that the traffickers have clients that the AG knows....?
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like he just guaranteed his re-election.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lemme guess: Relatives of his?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Irma Reyes' mind raced as her husband drove through the predawn darkness toward a courthouse hundreds of miles from home: Don't they know my daughter matters?

Irma, I hate to break this to you, but in Texas, no she doesn't. She's a li'l brown, so that means that she's open season as far as these folks are concerned.


The judge in question, Hon. Velia Meza:

bexardemocrat.orgView Full Size


Once a "Lil Brown" herself.

There's surely more to the story but I can't narrow it down.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Sex trafficking underage girls pales in comparison to the crimes young girls and women are committing by seeking abortions. Texas has higher priorities, people, than prosecuting actual sexual predators.

/You're next, drag queens and transgenders.


That made me sad, cause, there are people who will use that "logic"
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As long as you don't rape underage girls while you're dressed in drag they don't care.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You trusted the Texas judicial system?  Well that's your problem, right there.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: As long as you don't rape underage girls while you're dressed in drag they don't care.


If they were good girls they wouldn't have been trafficked

They would have farked their youth pastor like god intended
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: hubiestubert: Irma Reyes' mind raced as her husband drove through the predawn darkness toward a courthouse hundreds of miles from home: Don't they know my daughter matters?

Irma, I hate to break this to you, but in Texas, no she doesn't. She's a li'l brown, so that means that she's open season as far as these folks are concerned.

The judge in question, Hon. Velia Meza:

[bexardemocrat.org image 157x228]

Once a "Lil Brown" herself.

There's surely more to the story but I can't narrow it down.


I expect that this is less about the judge than about the prosecutor's office.
 
