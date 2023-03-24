 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston) Hero 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 11 + 12 = $1,000,000   (whdh.com)
30
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clue (6/9) Movie CLIP - One Plus Two Plus Two Plus One (1985) HD
Youtube O5ROhf5Soqs
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the numbered balls come out in that order?  If so, they might want to check the ball stirring machine...
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get an earworm, you get an earworm

Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count
Youtube HUL4T8WcFdA
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they order the winning numbers lowest to highest to make it easier for people to check their numbers. You don't need to match the order drawn, but still that is just plain nuts
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Two Three
Youtube Kj5d2TMJhh8
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Did the numbered balls come out in that order?  If so, they might want to check the ball stirring machine...


Yeah, no, they just list them in order to make it easier to check your numbers. Keno is never about "order"
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: I get an earworm, you get an earworm

[YouTube video: Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count]


Sesame Street: Ladybugs' Picnic
Youtube vX9J7WcYtxI
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Did the numbered balls come out in that order?  If so, they might want to check the ball stirring machine...


But enough about your mother...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just surprised he was the only one playing the numbers for the drawing.  Usually a lottery draw with a pattern like that will have a number of winning tickets to deal with.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Did the numbered balls come out in that order?  If so, they might want to check the ball stirring machine...


What a ball stirring machine might look like.

/mine have stirred

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Keno would be a good name for a dog
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The statistical improbability of that happening... is the same as any other number output.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is about as likely as that time they published a list of the numbers that appeared least often in the winning numbers list, then a week or two later someone won with all those numbers. Everything is rigged. Everything.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one person picked that lazy combo?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the first Keno player ever to win significant money.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: I get an earworm, you get an earworm

[YouTube video: Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count]


Dammit, I wanted to post that! (I'm a big fan of playing pinball machines)

Oh well, here's a substitute:

Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count #12 In Family Guy
Youtube 7OGhzooLRyE
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a guy on Montreal that noticed that the numbers on the keno machine would appear every day at the same time like clockwork.

So he took advantage of that information and started winning thousands per day.

Casino management people are not always idiots, so they did some investigation.

Turns out that when the casino closed (yes, they really would), they would turn the machines off, and then turn them on in the morning.

Well, the random number generator used the number of seconds since the machine was turned on.

And since they turned the machines on every morning at about the same time...

/Sadly, I wasn't that guy...
//I've still done quite well gambling
///Third slashie is the real sick and degenerate one...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Oh well, here's a substitute:


I think the original version was sung by The Pointer Sisters.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotto rules are stupidly hard to understand but it looks like they do 270 Keno drawings per day (one every 4 minutes). The numbers go from 1 to 80 and there are 20 numbers drawn. The numbers are always presented in sorted order. The numbers in the drawing where the guy won were

1234567891011121324283144537175
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(sigh)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 24 28 31 44 53 71 75
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Canadian: There was a guy on Montreal that noticed that the numbers on the keno machine would appear every day at the same time like clockwork.

So he took advantage of that information and started winning thousands per day.

Casino management people are not always idiots, so they did some investigation.

Turns out that when the casino closed (yes, they really would), they would turn the machines off, and then turn them on in the morning.

Well, the random number generator used the number of seconds since the machine was turned on.

And since they turned the machines on every morning at about the same time...

/Sadly, I wasn't that guy...
//I've still done quite well gambling
///Third slashie is the real sick and degenerate one...


The Montreal casino used to have some really cool electronic poker tables that would automatically run "sit and go" tournaments...I don't think they have them anymore, and I've never seen those anywhere else.  Harrumph.

/no one cares
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I think Keno would be a good name for a dog


Nobody wants the "prizes" that come out of a dog though.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Chariset: I get an earworm, you get an earworm

[YouTube video: Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count]

Dammit, I wanted to post that! (I'm a big fan of playing pinball machines)

Oh well, here's a substitute:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7OGhzooLRyE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


With some sampling:

Dunson - Count On It [Official Audio]
Youtube xFpceYf_Xxw
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: Chariset: I get an earworm, you get an earworm

[YouTube video: Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count]

[YouTube video: Sesame Street: Ladybugs' Picnic]


Poltab is that way - >
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: This is about as likely as that time they published a list of the numbers that appeared least often in the winning numbers list, then a week or two later someone won with all those numbers. Everything is rigged. Everything.


Mass Lotto has a constant "hot" and "cold" list of numbers displayed on their web page.

"For entertainment purposes only".

/isn't that nice of the lotto to suggest which numbers you should bet on?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Chariset: I get an earworm, you get an earworm

[YouTube video: Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vX9J7WcYtxI]


What's Lindsey got to do with this?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chariset: I get an earworm, you get an earworm

[YouTube video: Sesame Street - Pinball Number Count]


I thought that was Electric Company, but that song was definitely the first thing I thought of.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Slypork: [i0.wp.com image 480x211]


Came here for this, leaving satisfied.
 
