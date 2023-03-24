 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Old News: Faces of Meth. Today's News: Family of Meth   (wmur.com) divider line
29
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the brains of the operation
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Obviously the brains of the operation
[Fark user image image 143x207]


Bubbles never mentions his sister for a reason
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Obviously the brains of the operation
[Fark user image 143x207]


She's listed as being F'in 31! I'm 56 and look 10 years younger than her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: She's listed as being F'in 31! I'm 56 and look 10 years younger than her.


But do you own a pair of glasses like her?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a combined total of 40 teeth between those five people.  And yet the GQP still thinks they are the "Master Race".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a white trash wedding and the old folks told them to go to hell...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Probably a combined total of 40 teeth between those five people.


You're describing the night shift at Waffle House you know...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. The take away is, dump 60 big boxes of cat litter on the gone. And face different criminal charges.  Good to know.

/
As if I'm outliving anyone.

//
Should tell my lover

///
If only
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
trump voters. no doubt.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A family that moves corpses together stays together.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow all of a sudden I feel very handsome
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any relation to the former Senator?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

freetomato: trump voters. no doubt.


You think they vote? You are adorable.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farking junkies.

This is normal for junkies. I've seen a junkie OD'd in the tub, and everyone just hoping and a praying he'd wake up so they didn't have to cart him off into the woods. I've seen them load people into the car to drive down the block and THEN call 911, and they only did that because they needed her checks to keep the party going.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in a semi-rural area less than an hour outside of Detroit. The area has been hit hard by opiates and meth. Lots of people out here look like those mug shots. The ones who made it through without dying are some of my favorite people. The ones who have no teeth and can barely eek out an existence. Those people exhibit more courage and gratitude than 99% of the people on this planet. They're amazing, and nobody talks to them because they look scary AF. I love those guys.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Farking junkies.

This is normal for junkies. I've seen a junkie OD'd in the tub, and everyone just hoping and a praying he'd wake up so they didn't have to cart him off into the woods. I've seen them load people into the car to drive down the block and THEN call 911, and they only did that because they needed her checks to keep the party going.


Desperate people do desperate things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cary Granite: The area has been hit hard by opiates and meth.


Last night, while getting dinner, I noticed a homeless woman sitting behind the restaurant. She was going through her garbage bags when I walked in.

My order, ready, I head out to the car and she comes in to use the ladies room.

I asked if she was hungry and if so, would've gotten her a meal. Instead, she asked for a few bucks so she could "hook up" with her dealer. I was not going to give her any money so I asked the waitress for a burger deluxe, and to give it to the homeless women.

"What?  Why are you doing that? We don't want her hanging around, she scares off the customers"

"I guess you've never been hungry before?"

So instead, walked over to the Chick-Fil-A, and got her a number 1.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We didn't keel him, we just moved him. How is that a problem?
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus K. Ryst...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Wine Sipping Elitist: Farking junkies.

This is normal for junkies. I've seen a junkie OD'd in the tub, and everyone just hoping and a praying he'd wake up so they didn't have to cart him off into the woods. I've seen them load people into the car to drive down the block and THEN call 911, and they only did that because they needed her checks to keep the party going.

Desperate people do desperate things.


My eyes rolled so hard at your comment that they landed on my Johnny Cash and Elvis poster. Perhaps I should stfu and go play on the guitar. Cheers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm curious what they do on the holidays
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Jesus K. Ryst...


[Fark user image 850x475]


Dang, subster, you weren't kidding.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Johnny Cash


You play guitar?  How cool!!!!   That's excellent. I wish I could play guitar right now. I'm supposed to be at work.

I work from home and my bedroom studio is just down the stairs. All I have to do is slip on down, pick one up...

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm curious what they do on the holidays


Give each other new meth pipes?

"Oh, how thoughtful. It's just what I wanted."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: I'm curious what they do on the holidays

Give each other new meth pipes?

"Oh, how thoughtful. It's just what I wanted."


Don't laugh I had a friend in HS get his Dad a carton of cigarettes and his Mom, a case of beer for their anniversary once.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: I'm curious what they do on the holidays

Give each other new meth pipes?

"Oh, how thoughtful. It's just what I wanted."

Don't laugh I had a friend in HS get his Dad a carton of cigarettes and his Mom, a case of beer for their anniversary once.


Sounds like Mr. Wrong as a teen.

Cracker - Mr. Wrong
Youtube 3G8Z6g1APlQ
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freetomato: Sounds like Mr. Wrong as a teen.


thanks for that. I enjoy a good acoustic tune.
 
