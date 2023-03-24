 Skip to content
Actually begging your parents to move in with you makes perfect sense
16
•       •       •

Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their combined income was roughly $250,000, but home ownership still felt out of reach. .

Rich Millennials get everything.  Huge salaries. FREE childcare from their parents in a world with too many children.  It's their fault that global warming is so bad.  We need these rich Millennials to die off in order to fix all of our problems.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mother lives in Georgia, and I live in Pennsylvania.  She's told me she can't qualify for any public assistance programs down there.  I've constantly told her if she was here, she'd qualify for everything under the Sun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The more roommates you have the less booty time is available.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that was a load of horse shiat about not being able to afford a home without the parents moving in for that income.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...buy a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

I'd call that that live-in, but not live-with. A crucial difference
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The more roommates you have the less booty time is available.


Millennials are entering their 40s. Booty time ended a long time ago.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The more roommates you have the less booty time is available.


Unless that's your kink.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Solty Dog: The more roommates you have the less booty time is available.

Millennials are entering their 40s. Booty time ended a long time ago.


They got older, not dead.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wel, step one is but a house you can afford.  I can tell from this picture you live in an overpriced McMansion.  You don't need 5 farking bedrooms.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then, one night in early 2018 over dinner, Fitzgerald had a brilliant hack...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Their combined income was roughly $250,000, but home ownership still felt out of reach. .

Rich Millennials get everything.  Huge salaries. FREE childcare from their parents in a world with too many children.  It's their fault that global warming is so bad.  We need these rich Millennials to die off in order to fix all of our problems.


Maybe you'd have a huge salary too if you were at work instead of posting on FARK
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The parents in TFA are in their 70s, and according to TFA, sold their house to cover half the costs. And these choads still expect them to go halfsies on the remaining half million dollar mortgage?

That's really nice. FFS, when did people get the idea that their parents' sole purpose is to keep paying off their keep debts long after they're old enough to take care of themselves?
 
PIP_the_TROLL [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well this is kind of the way humans have always done it, right? And is in fact the way the vast majority of the world still does it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Rapmaster2000: Their combined income was roughly $250,000, but home ownership still felt out of reach. .

Rich Millennials get everything.  Huge salaries. FREE childcare from their parents in a world with too many children.  It's their fault that global warming is so bad.  We need these rich Millennials to die off in order to fix all of our problems.

Maybe you'd have a huge salary too if you were at work instead of posting on FARK


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
