(News 12 Westchester)   Sickest high school dance ever   (longisland.news12.com) divider line
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
diarrhea cha-cha-cha
Youtube n-YUwNlb-tY
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet that's the last time they let a cruise line sponsor their dances!
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they do the brown slide?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Link no good at the moment, but given the comments above, I'm not sure I want to read it.
 
Bob The Nob [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Subby, THIS was the sickest high school dance ever.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Link no good at the moment, but given the comments above, I'm not sure I want to read it.


And five seconds later, link is now working.

Nevermind.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
anyone with diarrhea should not be preparing food for anyone else

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: JustHereForThePics: Link no good at the moment, but given the comments above, I'm not sure I want to read it.

And five seconds later, link is now working.

Nevermind.


Link farmed? Can we get a boobies thread in memory of days of yore?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sickest? Really?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
7th grade. First year of middle school. My friend Robert (the Eddy Haskel in my life) told me the school was having a dance and if I was going.

Me: No. I don't like to dance.
Robert: Come, keep me company, it will be fun.

So we go...

Get to the gym and all the boys are standing on one side of the gym, and the girls were standing on the other side of the gym. No one is dancing, the live band was playing, there was juice and snacks but the boys stayed with the boys and the girls stayed with the girls.

How awkward, I though to myself.

Me: So, when do people start dancing?
Robert: I dunno. Soon as girl comes and asks.
Me: That's never going to happen, the boy has to ask the girl if she wants to dance.
Robert: So, go over there and ask one.
Me: No, too shy. I wouldn't know what to say
Robert: Try, "Hi, My name is Steklo, wanna dance?
Me: What if she says no? She will say no, you know...
Robert: Well, if she says no, ask someone else.
Me: Won't the first girl get jealous I'm asking someone else?
Robert: What does she care, she said no.
Me: Nah, it's not worth it.
Robert: Something tells me, you're going to be single for a very long time...
 
Macinfarker [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if they puked in tongues...
 
