(Meduza)   Day 394 of WW3. Russian charity facilitates the return of 17 Ukrainian children stolen from Ukraine. Welcome to your Friday Russo-Ukraine War thread   (meduza.io) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, well, it looks like the troop casualties from yesterday's vehicle kills have been recorded.
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com
cartooningforpeace.org

cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com
politico.eu
images.seattletimes.com
politico.eu
dailyfreeman.com
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Friday is here, and the weekend beckons. I'm a little behind on the local news but I hope Tracianne is both simultaneously resting and getting caught up on her Etsy orders. FJ's finished his new operation, so let's hope that it's a short and successful healing. Making the news today, more Russian attacks across all fronts, no further information on the supposed Ukrainian breakthrough on the Muscovy lines yesterday, and some Ukrainian children have been repatriated. It's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, March 24

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 24

Zelensky Pleads for Jets and Missiles After Surprise Visit to Frontline

Russian Strike Kills Five in Kostyantynivka, East Ukraine

UAF Soldiers, Fresh from the Front, Describe the Rapidly Changing Reality on the Battlefield

EXPLAINED: The Curious Case of the Russian 'Retreat' That Wasn't

Ukrainian Children Held by Russia Reunited with Parents

Moscow-Backed Head of Ancient Kyivan Monastery Says Monks Will Defy Eviction, Calls on Faithful to Defend Holy Site

Slovakia Says Sent Four MiG-29s to Ukraine

Russia Promises Recruits $650 Reward for Every Kilometer They Advance

Ukraine Hails Deal For ICC Field Office

Reflections on the Xi-Putin Summit

'Ukraine's Army is the Best in the World Now' - Australian General (Retd.) Mick Ryan

'Coffins on Treads': Museum-Grade Tanks Spotted Moving From Repair Base in Russia

'Together For Now': Ukrainian Families Serving on the Front


Russia launches multi-weapon attack on Sumy Oblast overnight on March 24.
Russia attacked the city of Bilopilia in Sumy Oblast overnight on March 24 using Grad multiple rocket launchers, guided aircraft bombs, and Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. As a result of the attack on Bilopilia, at least two people are dead and nine are injured.

Belarus Weekly: European Parliament resolution urges more sanctions against Belarus

UK Defense Ministry: Russia redeploys 1,000 troops after training in Belarus
The fact that Russia sent troops to Belarus for training, even though the Belarusian military is relatively inexperienced, highlights the ongoing setbacks that Russia is facing in the war. This suggests that Russia is expending most of its resources on the battlefield, including training officers.

Russia launches missiles at 'invincibility center' in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3.
Russia launched S-300 missiles at an "invincibility center" in Kostiantynivka on March 23, killing three refugee women, the Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast wrote on March 24.

api.kyivindependent.com

NATIONAL
War from above: A day with drone unit defending Ukraine's south
by Alexander QueryMarch 22, 2023
Editor's Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article don't share their family names for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST - A couple of running gray silhouettes appear on...
(Compiler's Note this article is two-days old but looked interesting so I included it with today's news)

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel nearly 80 Russian attacks on March 23.
Ukrainian forces repelled 79 Russian attacks on March 23, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with drones.
Oleksandr Vilkul, who heads Kryvyi Rih military administration, reported early on March 24 that Russian forces used Shahed-type drones to attack the city. Vilkul did not specify the location but said there was a hit in the city.

ISW: Prigozhin softened rhetoric towards Russian Ministry of Defense likely out of fear of losing his mercenary force in Bakhmut.
Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in an interview on March 23 that Ukraine has 200,000 reserves concentrating on attacking along the entire eastern front line, into Belgorod Oblast, and in Bakhmut.

Andrii Borovyk: Why liquidating ARMA will create not solve seized property issues

Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on March 23, the Sumy Oblast Regional Administration reported. No casualties were reported.

Timothy Ash: What Xi really wants in Moscow (OPINION)

Moscow Patriarchate members start to leave Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.
Members of the Russian-controlled Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) have started to vacate the premises of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said in a televised interview on March 23. Tkachenko said an interdepartmental commission is currently investigating the premise's conditions, adding that the UOC-MP will be held responsible for any missing property.

Civilian forced to dig trenches for Russians: 'I wanted to jump on a mine and end it'

Ombudsman: 2 more children returned from occupied territories.
A 9-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were returned to their family on the Ukrainian-controlled territory, ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on March 23.

And that's your lot from me this week. Everybody, try to have a good weekend and let's hope for better news next week. Hug your loved ones, every chance you get.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 11 through March 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youtuber and American military vet Ryan McBeth has an interesting take on why the T-54/T-55s are being brought out of service. Rather than being used as tanks, he thinks they might be used in indirect fire roles as ersatz artillery temporarily while the clapped out artillery go back to repair depots to be re-barreled. With help from Iran which uses a field piece with the same caliber as the tank's main gun.

Video link (sorry, it's a short because YT wants to be Instagram)
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Youtuber and American military vet Ryan McBeth has an interesting take on why the T-54/T-55s are being brought out of service. Rather than being used as tanks, he thinks they might be used in indirect fire roles as ersatz artillery temporarily while the clapped out artillery go back to repair depots to be re-barreled. With help from Iran which uses a field piece with the same caliber as the tank's main gun.

Video link (sorry, it's a short because YT wants to be Instagram)


That's going to be a really half-assed system.  The tank's aiming systems are line of sight, and the guns don't elevate enough to fire over higher terrain, buildings, etc.  I suppose you could dig holes at an angle and back them into increase elevation, but it still doesn't solve the fire accuracy issues.  A more likely use is as semi-mobile pill boxes on a defensive line.  Dig them in so they are hull down, and use them until they are forced to withdraw.  Problem with that is Ukraine's much more accurate artillery - the turret tops are their weak point.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Problem with that is Ukraine's much more accurate artillery - the turret tops are their weak point.


It's Russia's problem so I'm okay with that.
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Biggest Attack since the Second World War | The only chance to win it
Youtube tTv0Io4FymU

Yesterdays Denys
/So farking late
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
23 Mar: Genius. Ukrainians USE JAVELINS TO DESTROY RUSSIAN ATGM SYSTEMS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 9qLhSjKMTjE

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
/So farking late
 
Klyukva
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gaslight: [cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 619x449]


That picture makes it look like the soldiers are trying to pull the flag away from NATO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On Thursday, the Save Ukraine charity facilitated the return of 17 Ukrainian children taken from the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and relocated to Russian and occupied territories. It's a start, but there are hundreds more.

Fark user image
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So any more news on the Iran drone strike on a US base in Syria?
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a doughty duo for the doodlers

Fark user image


/dangle
//dangly
///dangled
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukraine battlefields yield weapons U.S. experts didn't expect to see

America is getting and studying valuable weapons from the battlefields of the current war in Ukraine. "We're seeing things, quite frankly, we did not expect to have access to," said Kim King, director of the American Missile & Space Intelligence Agency (MISC), "and that's been very exciting." That includes both hardware and software, she said.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I posted this a year ago today.

scontent.fijd1-1.fna.fbcdn.net
 
Zenith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Irisclara: On Thursday, the Save Ukraine charity facilitated the return of 17 Ukrainian children taken from the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and relocated to Russian and occupied territories. It's a start, but there are hundreds more.

[Fark user image 680x484]


post that to every vatnik and tankie to remind them they're siding with kiddie snatchers.
scumbags
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Youtuber and American military vet Ryan McBeth has an interesting take on why the T-54/T-55s are being brought out of service. Rather than being used as tanks, he thinks they might be used in indirect fire roles as ersatz artillery temporarily while the clapped out artillery go back to repair depots to be re-barreled. With help from Iran which uses a field piece with the same caliber as the tank's main gun.

Video link (sorry, it's a short because YT wants to be Instagram)


Most likely using old tanks to train new soldiers how to drive tanks.
Controls are similar. Could also use old tanks as armoured vehicle to transport people and ammunition.  Russia is running out of BMP.

Even very old tank is good against soldier, unless soldier has javelin.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Ukraine battlefields yield weapons U.S. experts didn't expect to see

America is getting and studying valuable weapons from the battlefields of the current war in Ukraine. "We're seeing things, quite frankly, we did not expect to have access to," said Kim King, director of the American Missile & Space Intelligence Agency (MISC), "and that's been very exciting." That includes both hardware and software, she said.


AND.... zero information on what those weapons are. Thanks for nothing.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

turboke: OdradekRex: Problem with that is Ukraine's much more accurate artillery - the turret tops are their weak point.

It's Russia's problem so I'm okay with that.


Me too.  You have to wonder who is making these kinds of decisions.  I'm an old scout and tanker from way back - so if it's apparent to me, what is the Russian General staff thinking?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TFA is enraging. The thought of Russia kidnapping children is beyond reprehensible. Putin needs to be publicly executed for his crimes.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: bertor_vidas: Youtuber and American military vet Ryan McBeth has an interesting take on why the T-54/T-55s are being brought out of service. Rather than being used as tanks, he thinks they might be used in indirect fire roles as ersatz artillery temporarily while the clapped out artillery go back to repair depots to be re-barreled. With help from Iran which uses a field piece with the same caliber as the tank's main gun.

Video link (sorry, it's a short because YT wants to be Instagram)

That's going to be a really half-assed system.  The tank's aiming systems are line of sight, and the guns don't elevate enough to fire over higher terrain, buildings, etc.  I suppose you could dig holes at an angle and back them into increase elevation, but it still doesn't solve the fire accuracy issues.  A more likely use is as semi-mobile pill boxes on a defensive line.  Dig them in so they are hull down, and use them until they are forced to withdraw.  Problem with that is Ukraine's much more accurate artillery - the turret tops are their weak point.


Ordinarily I would agree with you except...*gestures vaguely at everything Russia's done in this war*

Alternatively, helicopters' aiming systems are also line of sight, yet we've seen countless videos of them (both Russian and Ukrainian) dipping their tails to lob area saturation missile barrages. Just because it's outside the normal use parameters doesn't mean they can't do it. Also, what's stopping them from digging a hull-down position into a ridgeline that allows the tank to back up onto a slope for indirect fire missions? (Serious question, genuinely curious)

Using them as ad hoc pillboxes is an interesting idea with a more obvious use case, but I think both your idea and Ryan's do beg a rather serious question: How are you getting the tanks to the emplacement now that it's mud season? A D-20 is only 12,600 pounds (5,700kg). A T-54/T-55 is over 6x that weight (39.7 tons or 36 metric tons). Except the D-20 is 152mm. The 100mm guns (2A19/T-12/MT-12/Rapira and BS-3) weigh in around 6,000-8,000 pounds (2,750-3,650 kg) so the tanks are 9x to 12x the weight.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: Well, well, it looks like the troop casualties from yesterday's vehicle kills have been recorded.[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x775]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x264]


That's beautiful.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
INSIGHT-Inside Ukraine's scramble for "game-changer" drone fleet

As Ukraine seeks to narrow the yawning gap between its own military capabilities and Russia's, Kyiv says it is expanding its drone programme for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets over an increasing range. It is hoping that domestic drone makers like AeroDrone will help it meet its ambitious goals.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: what's stopping them from digging a hull-down position into a ridgeline that allows the tank to back up onto a slope for indirect fire missions? (Serious question, genuinely curious)


Nothing at all.  There have been videos of shiny new T-90s doing what appears to be indirect fire missions already.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a doughty duo for the doodlers

[Fark user image image 850x1361]

/dangle
//dangly
///dangled


And they are both known for the size of their balls.
 
