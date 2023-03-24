 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Humana)   Looking for recommendations for a dental & vision insurance bundle. Single person, no additional applicants. LGT one option I have found   (humana.com) divider line
12
    More: Survey, Insurance, Sales, Health insurance, Humana non-Medicare product, Health policy, Health care, Brand, Report  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 8:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know if my situation will help you. But I'll pass it all along anyway.

As a military retiree, I now use the federal employee dental and vision coverages since I finally retired from the civilian workforce. The premiums beat those offered by my former defense contractor employer.

Combined with Medicare and TRICARE for Life, I don't pay too much monthly on my various health insurance options. I do pay for Medicare as my retirement income requires me to, less than $400 per month. That's quite a bargain compared to civilian healthcare insurance offered by my employers after the Air Force.

That's why I used TRICARE with a supplemental policy when I worked as an engineer. When I became eligible for Medicare, the transition went very smoothly.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use your HSA/FSA.

You can save as much money as you want in those plans, and HSA funds never expire. It's less than the premiums an insurance company would charge, and you can get care anywhere.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is Boomer-like Facebook stuff
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Just use your HSA/FSA.

You can save as much money as you want in those plans, and HSA funds never expire. It's less than the premiums an insurance company would charge, and you can get care anywhere.


Well, *ACKTUALLY* there is a yearly limit on how much you can contribute.  But yes, HSA funds roll over and in my case if you keep $1,000 in cash balance you can put additional funds into various stock/mutual fund investments.

My advice?  Work for the government.  My insurance is cheap and covers everything we need.  YMMV and all...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bundling insurance plans is my forte.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for ACA\ObamaCare\Marketplace?
Start here: https://www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/

Looking for private insurance?
Start here: https://finder.healthcare.gov/

Important Notes
You can't get tax credits based on your income if you buy a plan listed on the Plan Finder. You can only get tax credits on plans in the Marketplace. To see if you can get tax credits based on your income, check out this chart Opens in new window.
Any health insurance plan listed on Plan Finder qualifies as coverage under the health care law. If you're covered by one of these plans, you won't have to pay the fee that people without coverage must pay.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 409x557]

Bundling insurance plans is my forte.


You could say it's her Flo-tre! *Wink*
.
.
.
*crickets*

Or not...
 
Lish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My recommendation for vision insurance is "don't bother". Relative to premium costs most plans don't cover enough to be worth the hassle.
 
db2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dental plan Lisa needs braces (10 hours)
Youtube epIT4-gF__M
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Depends massively on the state and even county that you're in.

Then you have to figure out the network that plan covers.  Just because you were on Aetna/Humana/United/Anthem at work doesn't mean an ACA Marketplace plan from the same provider has the same doctors and hospitals in-network.  Frequently, the cheapest plans on the ACA will have just "the scary hospital" in-network. If you need the big University research hospital that's two blocks away from you, sorry.

Bundling in dental is... blah.  If you're well-off enough to insure your luxury bones, I guess, but bundling is no great benefit. And most dental insurance is hot garbage.  Unlike (post-ACA) medical where there's a "this is the most you have to pay out of pocket" limit, a dental limit is typically "this is the most Delta Dental will pay in a year".  And it's low.  Like $1000.  On a plan that you're paying $800 a year for!  Basically, what you've done is hired a thug on your side to negotiate down from the dentists' fantasy-land pricing ("This filling is $770") to what Delta can wrestle them down to ("$175 and not a penny more").

/ the whole thing sucks
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dental is tough, the reason being a lot of it comes down to cosmetic\personal choices, vs function.

At the end of the day, its relatively cheap to extract your teeth and then get dentures, and you are set for life.

Same with missing some teeth.

Of course nobody wants to do that, so we have complicated, expensive procedures that will help preserve your real teeth, even if your "real" tooth is just a portion of the root and an expensive crown, a permanent bridge, or even a completely false implant.

If you had a dental policy akin to health insurance, dentists would have lines out the door for people looking for perfect teeth, and the policy cost would be on par with actual regular health insurance, instead of a few bucks a month like most folks pay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: steklo: [Fark user image image 409x557]

Bundling insurance plans is my forte.

You could say it's her Flo-tre! *Wink*
.
.
.
*crickets*

Or not...


I'll give you a Fark user image for trying.

heh-heh
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.