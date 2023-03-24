 Skip to content
(UPI)   Carbon monoxide alert caused by owl trapped in chimney. Ya rly   (upi.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Bird, Cincinnati Animal Care, reported carbon monoxide leak, Carbon monoxide, family's home, Hamilton County Dog Wardens, Natural gas, House  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's one laid back owl.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never had an owl but every year one or two starlings will end up in the chimney and come into the wood stove. luckly it happens after the winter/early spring so we aren't roasting them.

Growing up we did have a 'squirrel' incident at my parents house with a slightly singed squirrel running around the living room.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a Fark party, ask about my bird in the chimney story. No euphemisms anywhere. Real bird. Real chimney. Real funny.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: At a Fark party, ask about my bird in the chimney story. No euphemisms anywhere. Real bird. Real chimney. Real funny.


We had a bird come down our chimney when I was about 12. My older brother and I ran around with blankets trying to catch the bird and my younger brother ran around laughing at our futility. We were trying to trap the bird in a corner and cover it with the blanket, but it evaded us. Eventually our dad came down to the basement to see what the commotion was about, immediately saw our poor tactic, and suggested instead of chasing the bird into a corner we open the patio door and chase it out that way. Dad's plan worked in about 5 seconds.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GetaLife: [Fark user image image 438x400]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


YA RLY
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True Facts About The Owl
Youtube XeFxdkaFzRA
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoo ... hoo ... hoo farted, y'all?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Barred owl, beautiful bird.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that what you would call a "hoot in the chute?"
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

