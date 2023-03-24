 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   The meth heads are coming from inside the house   (q13fox.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The resident first noticed something was amiss when he began smelling cigarettes inside the home."

Pro-tip for squatters trying to live in someone's attic, unnoticed: don't smoke in the attic.

/if your daily diet includes fentanyl and meth, thinking logically may not be on the menu
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isnt this guy considered a squatter and needing civil shiat? Honest question
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate 2 "microdose" gummies last night, fell asleep to a YouTube vid from Comics Explained and woke up thinking Batman was real, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.

/Whoa, he's ... real?
//Wait a minute, I know this gullible yet enlightened feeling, I'm tripping ... tripping balls
///Now I know they are not fake
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size


It's sorta based on a true story, but not intended as a how-to video.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He tried to live in a cardboard box but the rents were outragous.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. Someone keeps touching the thermostat and everyone says they didn't do it. I should probably check the attics and crawlspaces.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I ate 2 "microdose" gummies last night, fell asleep to a YouTube vid from Comics Explained and woke up thinking Batman was real, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.

/Whoa, he's ... real?
//Wait a minute, I know this gullible yet enlightened feeling, I'm tripping ... tripping balls
///Now I know they are not fake


Wrong thread?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had some squirrels living in my false ceiling back in 1990.

Drove the cat, nuts.

Called the landlord, he sent his 80 year old father to come trap them and seal up the hole they ate to get in.
He would tell me stories of how he stole his parent's car to drive to NYC to see the hottest jazz bands...

I just nodded my head up and down as he told his jazz stories.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: I once had some squirrels living in my false ceiling back in 1990.

Drove the cat, nuts.


Q&D one for you:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/still had the tab open
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: Why isnt this guy considered a squatter and needing civil shiat? Honest question


Because there is no indication that a legitimate claim to residency, such as a leasehold relationship ever existed between the landlowner and the meth head. As I keep saying in squatter threads there is no legal mechanism by which a person can claim squatters' rights over property just by occupying it for a short period of time. Whenever you hear of such a situation and the cops show up and tell the landowner it is a civil matter you can rest assured it is a legitimate lease or probate issue or something, every time. Even if the reporter did not feel it necessary to include that information in TFA.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Q&D one for you:


heh heh...

Wife caught me in the shower once in that apartment.

Wife: What the hell were you doing in there?
Me: Er, well...
Wife: Were you jerking off?
Me: Er, well..to be fair, I was thinking of you...
Wife: Good save.
 
