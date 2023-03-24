 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Boomer here, just pointing out that Zoomers love Toyota Camrys. Total losers.. Runs away in my even loooooosier RAV4   (businessinsider.com) divider line
7
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The one thing nobody has today is stability and consistency. A Camry is both of those things. Don't care how boring or beige, a Camry will be there for you, through thick and thin.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Znuh: The one thing nobody has today is stability and consistency. A Camry is both of those things. Don't care how boring or beige, a Camry will be there for you, through thick and thin.


I quite like the current Camry styling. Still going to buy a Honda though, waiting for their electric.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you live in an area where the winters are mild its easy to get 300k miles out of a Camry without breaking the bank on maintenance. What's not to like about that?

/nobody said it needs to be your only vehicle
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can have my Toyota when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a newish RAV4 hybrid, but don't look down on my Camry brothers. Keep the faith,
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Camry and my mom has a RAV4. So that tracks perfectly. I hate her RAV4. The seats are uncomfortable, small, hard, and the thing is too high off the ground. I always feel like I'm going to flip it on the highway. My Camry is reliable as hell. Never had a problem with it.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Toyota's sedans are famous for being fairly cheap, lasting for farking ever, being low maintenance, and as I found out when a drunk plowed into my rare end and fled the scene a few weeks ago, able to take a significant hit from a larger vehicle without getting totally wrecked.
 
