(The Hill)   One US contractor killed, 5 service members wounded in drone attack on US forces in Syria. US blames Iranian backed militias, responds with airstrikes   (thehill.com) divider line
    United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Arab Spring, United Nations, Russia, Militia, Iran, Iraq  
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 6:30 AM



AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
The proxy war with Iran continues.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
This will go well.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
