 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Assault fisherman bags high-caliber catch   (foxnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Unlikely, New York, Law, New York Police Department, Queens, NYPD Special Operations team, Crime, Police, NYPD  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
acouvis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny how the article headline says NYPD found them and the actual story says the fisherman did and just told them where it was.

Almost like Fox News can't even get the basic facts right.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The boating accident thing is supposed to be a joke, jeez.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Masturbation material for your average Fox News viewer.

Read the comments if you don't believe me. A collective IQ below room temperature.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

acouvis: Funny how the article headline says NYPD found them and the actual story says the fisherman did and just told them where it was.

Almost like Fox News can't even get the basic facts right.


This is intentional. Supporting police no matter what is a conservative ideology. They always have to make cops look like heroes.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know people that own more guns than that.  I'd rather collect these....

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can have my guitars when you pry them from my cold dead hands.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.