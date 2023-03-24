 Skip to content
(Kare11)   When you think of a bible study, you usually don't think of a guy stabbing his wife to death   (kare11.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No that tracks actually
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly what happened was God was testing this guy, like Abraham, God was going to tell him to swap out his wife for a ram at the last minute, but someone in England said "God save the king!" And he got distracted checking Charles was alright.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who stabbed his wife dead really sounds like a dangerous mental case.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: While being transported to jail the defendant reportedly asked an officer "Is she going to be OK?"

That right there is true love.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors say Robert Castillo had been convicted of eight felonies before fatally stabbing his wife, including beating the mother of his child with a hammer

I'm not going to say she deserved getting killed, but I'd call that a red flag
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a good reenactment.  I wish the article had specified which stabbing, though.  The Bible refers to stabbing more than several times.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And lo verily
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I love a good reenactment.  I wish the article had specified which stabbing, though.  The Bible refers to stabbing more than several times.


With greenscreen, and camera angles carefully chosen to avoid seeing faces in detail, it could easily be edited into any one of them.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought it said "to death" do us part.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads article...reads guy's history.

Yeah I don't think the bible is the solution to this guy's issues. Life in prison is probably a good start along with a hella lot of therapy and meds.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't my first thought, but I expected it was some kind of rape thing, so not far off.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"this content is not available in your region". le sigh.

can i get a tl;dr of the article?
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should of prayed harder!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: "this content is not available in your region". le sigh.

can i get a tl;dr of the article?


Ftfa: "In the criminal complaint against Castillo, prosecutors say he has eight prior felony convictions, including one for beating the mother of his child with a hammer and another for repeatedly stabbing a roommate.


Tldr jailbird with a long history of violence goes to a family Bible study where his estranged wife is at. They sit next to each other act normal. he whispers something in her ear she says no he becomes enraged and stabs her repeatedly. The rest of the family.hold him down and call 911. He was currently having a legal issue from assaulting a correctional officer. His max sentence from charges from this incident is 40 years.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



OOOOOOOOOOOH
Life on the outside ain't what it used to be!
The world's gone crazy and it ain't safe on the street.

It's a drag, I KNOW! So there's only one place to goooooo!

Baby that's where I come from and IM COMING HOME

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: She should of prayed harder!


"have"

/twitch
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this is yet another example of why Bibles should not be found in public schools.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Newport Johnny Depp
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Father_Jack: "this content is not available in your region". le sigh.

can i get a tl;dr of the article?

Ftfa: "In the criminal complaint against Castillo, prosecutors say he has eight prior felony convictions, including one for beating the mother of his child with a hammer and another for repeatedly stabbing a roommate.


Tldr jailbird with a long history of violence goes to a family Bible study where his estranged wife is at. They sit next to each other act normal. he whispers something in her ear she says no he becomes enraged and stabs her repeatedly. The rest of the family.hold him down and call 911. He was currently having a legal issue from assaulting a correctional officer. His max sentence from charges from this incident is 40 years.


thank you.

and that pic in the subsequent posht is quite something.

christians are awesome.
 
