(The Intercept) Throw Mongo from the Space Elevator: Model believed to be Peter Thiel's reluctant afternoon delight takes a flying fark at the moon
Lochsteppe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will this be the thread that gets Fark sued by Peter Thiel?? Stay tuned!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
JEFF THOMAS, a model and social media influencer


So, he was unemployed.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thomas and Thiel eventually struck up a relationship in the early stages of the pandemic. But it wasn't a typical relationship. Thomas described himself as being in a "kept" situation that made him uncomfortable. "It was stressful, he wanted me to get the nicest car, the nicest house. He wanted to kind of show his power, to kind of show that he had me in his dollhouse," he said. "It's not like I was his boyfriend, really, I was just kind of his friend that was there for him when he needed, you know, whatever he needed."

Doesn't sound like a bad deal at all.
 
veale728
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We are talking about a man that wants to pump himself full of young blood so he can be a financial vampire forever
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I'd maybe go for being a billionaire's toy if they weren't a total scumbag. When you go down on Peter Thiel you're tasting Donald Trump.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Young fluids of some sort anyway.
NTTAWWT.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Will this be the thread that gets Fark sued by Peter Thiel?? Stay tuned!


Can't defame a dead guy, and no indication that Hulk Hogan was involved.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

No, but there's a word to describe an unemployed person who lives a life of complete luxury in exchange for being constantly available to a wealthy man, and it's not "friend."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's not, of you're a bottom.
 
akallen404
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Depending on the exact situation, it's either "sugar baby" or "pet."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks at headline: I know these words individually, but I don't know what subby is trying to say.
Reads article: This article makes sense.
Looks back at headline: I still don't know what subby is trying to say.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What exactly is the male version of "mistress"?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

"Up town marriage" boy toy?
 
synithium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baka-san: What exactly is the male version of "mistress"?


Misteress
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mimbo?
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prostitutes have jobs.
 
akallen404
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I think maybe "paramour"? Or boy toy.

But pretty sure that doesn't apply to this situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: Prostitutes have jobs.


So if a "john" is receiving a blow job, does that make him the employer?

Girl: so what kind of benefits come with this job?
John: Fringe benefits baby, fringe...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Looks at headline: I know these words individually, but I don't know what subby is trying to say.
Reads article: This article makes sense.
Looks back at headline: I still don't know what subby is trying to say.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

How many people get sexual fulfillment from their jobs? Living in luxury for minimum work is a great deal no matter what your sexual preferences.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Concubinus probably the closest equivalent word according to Google.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wow. sweet, delicious equality. not like the bad old days, when the men who control presidents and presidencies had to have their affairs with other men hushed up. no, in the warm embrace of the kindly future times we enjoy today, someone who owns a sickening glut of the resources of a nation he disdains can have his relationship with his husband *and* the expensive side piece he drove to suicide, acknowledged in the newspaper with dignity. or with leering. either way, the point is all those pink triangles and HRC bumper stickers have been validated today, as an ego-maniacal sociopath with zero moral compass or empathy gets to exploit the people around him with impunity, but this time it's a guy! wow the future is so much kinder! the billionaires are not the problem, people, and this proves it! if the billionaires were really controlling everything, no one would be permitted to be gay *but* Peter Theil, and whoever Theil might take a shine to, and i do mean whoever, but no matter, because people are gay, despite the hard work of manipulating politicians that Peter Theil and his fellow oligarchs have gone to, and i say that this Proves that we truly live in a free democracy.
 
synithium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been through diamonds
I've been through minks
I've been through it all....

J. Geils Band - Love Stinks
Youtube E0LAs7X5ybE
 
