(WPRI Rhode Island)   Rhode Island to require life jackets on canoes, kayaks. You would think that the watercraft would know how to stay afloat without assistance   (wpri.com) divider line
    News, Canoeing, Kayak, Regulation, Boat, Personal flotation device, Occupational safety and health, Boating  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As one who canoes and kayaks, PFDs are mandatory. Of course, I've seen lots of weekend paddlers going about in rented canoes and kayaks without them. Yeap, no common sense there. I often wonder if they can even swim.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have like 6 PFDs, too.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beautiful!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a strong swimmer, but I've taken a few spills in rough water where I was damn glad my vest pulled me back up to the surface.

YOLO, but you also only get to die once, too.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
farking nerds
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, kinda surprised that they were not already required.  I would have guessed that only New Hampshire would have been like "You can float. Or don't. Whatever. We're not your mom. If you die, that just means more freedom for the rest of us."
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The crafts know how to stay afloat. It's the people  that don't always know how to stay in them.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Been wearing a life vest since I was about 2 years old, same for my boys. It doesn't bother you if you do it every time, like putting on a seatbelt, it's just habit.

A few years ago I bought some inflatable kayaks because while towing the travel trailer there's no cargo capacity left for a rack and kayaks, I spent more for 4x made in USA coast guard listed pfd's than I did for the 2 boats. I've had those things on Lake Erie, Lake Superior, Lake Huron, the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, and about a dozen large inland lakes and every time I've been glad to have a vest on because inflatable kayaks aren't the most confidence inspiring things even when you know that they're fine through plenty of experience =)
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What about classic Beetles?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wear a PFD in strong water lakes and oceans, but if I can stand up in slow water, what's the point?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSS : My dad is a canoe and kayak instructor. Which means as a child I had to take lessons, especially the yearly safety examination. At it, we went to a pool and were dumped over in a canoe without our life vests and then had to put them on in the water. Putting a life vest on in the water is hard as fark, especially if you're cold. Wear your life vests properly kids.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

That's real pretty. My dad has a beautiful wood canoe too.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As one who canoes and kayaks, PFDs are mandatory. Of course, I've seen lots of weekend paddlers going about in rented canoes and kayaks without them. Yeap, no common sense there. I often wonder if they can even swim.


Agreed. Whether I'm paddling the flat water in the lagoons or whitewater on the Trinity I don a PFD. It's no more a second thought than putting on my helmet before getting on a bicycle or motorcycle.

Added bonus, my employer makes them so I get a steep discount on them. And drysuits. And other paddle sports wear. And on top of that I love doing what I do for them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you think you may need a lifejacket, you need to put one on right now.  It's really hard to put on a seat belt like that but hey.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Let's take a long moment to admire Tr0mBoNe's wood.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: Been wearing a life vest since I was about 2 years old, same for my boys. It doesn't bother you if you do it every time, like putting on a seatbelt, it's just habit.

A few years ago I bought some inflatable kayaks because while towing the travel trailer there's no cargo capacity left for a rack and kayaks, I spent more for 4x made in USA coast guard listed pfd's than I did for the 2 boats. I've had those things on Lake Erie, Lake Superior, Lake Huron, the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, and about a dozen large inland lakes and every time I've been glad to have a vest on because inflatable kayaks aren't the most confidence inspiring things even when you know that they're fine through plenty of experience =)


To my knowledge, there is only one PFD brand that was made in the USA as recently as 2019 and even theirs have been outsourced overseas. I'm gonna guess yours are Kokatat?
 
