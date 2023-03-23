 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Gene Masseth was too busy to respond, so he sent a couple friends to express their opinions   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL!  Anita Dick and Holden Hiscock are proud to share their opinion with the group!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: LOL!  Anita Dick and Holden Hiscock are proud to share their opinion with the group!


Username checks out.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Michael J. Hunt unavailable for comment.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drin Curin waves in support.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amanda Hugginkiss also waived.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mike Hawk, unavailable.
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg, Gene Masseth!

/Gets me every time
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*mikelitoris.jpg*
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seaward, Harry
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King Something: Michael J. Hunt unavailable for comment.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sgnilward: Omg, Gene Masseth!

/Gets me every time


Me, too. You just need to say it slowly and then you get it.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Harry Paratestes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

b0rg9: You just need to say it slowly and then you get it.


Oh, yeah.

Took me a minute.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
State Congressman: https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4733&LegislativeTermId=88

And if you want better quality, the primary source starts at 37:05:
https://myfloridahouse.gov/VideoPlayer.aspx?eventID=8646
 
rwellor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

b0rg9: sgnilward: Omg, Gene Masseth!

/Gets me every time

Me, too. You just need to say it slowly and then you get it.


oops... I thought the trick was to say it in reverse?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cbc.ca/mediacentre/bio/anita-bathe
 
saultydog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paging Haywood Jablome
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My favorite is Anita Throbbing-Cock. You have to sound it out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh Haywood, you are such a scamp!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shinji3i: State Congressman: https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4733&LegislativeTermId=88

And if you want better quality, the primary source starts at 37:05:
https://myfloridahouse.gov/VideoPlayer.aspx?eventID=8646


Also, the admin has a quick laugh on camera and then goes back to straight faced. What a pro.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rwellor: b0rg9: sgnilward: Omg, Gene Masseth!

/Gets me every time

Me, too. You just need to say it slowly and then you get it.

oops... I thought the trick was to say it in reverse?


I say it 3 times fast.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

saultydog: Paging Haywood Jablome


I clipped this from my college town white pages back in the 80's-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vcaldweezy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Edith Puthie, Irma Gerd, Alma Holzert,
Duncan-Dixon Coffey, Finn Gerbahng
Tess Tichol and Mike Rodick were unavailable for comment.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: b0rg9: You just need to say it slowly and then you get it.

Oh, yeah.

Took me a minute.


I didn't get it, but my nephew explained it to me. Guess I'm just getting too old to understand today's jokes!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holden Hiscock waives in opposition, indeed.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jerold LeDeesbaux was too stuffed to comment.

Avery Lodgepole had something to show everybody, though
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
funnynamesblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: b0rg9: You just need to say it slowly and then you get it.

Oh, yeah.

Took me a minute.

I didn't get it, but my nephew explained it to me. Guess I'm just getting too old to understand today's jokes!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll pretend to get it by acting like it's a joke that nobody is supposed to get.
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His face was priceless.
 
NDP2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Before The Simpsons. Before Porky's. There was Red's Tube Bar.
Tube Bar Red 1
Youtube doxoIfloRIg
 
