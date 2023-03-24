 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   New York restaurant owner's son dies in freak MSG accident. I knew that stuff was bad for you but come on   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [y.yarn.co image 400x212]


Came here to see this.
Epic.
😊 🙏
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Done in one. Someone get the lights
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
HAPPY ENDING!
 
Anenu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ernest Vogliano Jr. had been riding what the newspaper called an "escalator railing" when he suffered a fatal fall.

Doesn't sound freaky at all. It sounds like they were sitting on the escalators hand rails, leaned to far back and fell. Sad that the mistake cost him his life but not exactly a shocking or unexpected outcome.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He died doing what he loved."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait the guy was 61 and still riding escalator railings? Now I am a bit perplexed.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Wait the guy was 61 and still riding escalator railings? Now I am a bit perplexed.


Another boomer trying to recapture his youth, am I right?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Children"
 
