(Art News)   Previously unknown work by Jack the Dripper discovered during raid. Possibly worth 54 M   (artnews.com) divider line
12
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I appreciated the article mentioning the painting's possible dollar value, but nothing about what it looks like.  High prices on paintings are how you know it's good art.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Uncatalogued" and zero provenance. Good luck auctioning that as a Pollock
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I should be an abstract expressionist painter. Maybe I'll shoot paint up my ass, poop it out onto a canvas, and sell them for millions!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I should be an abstract expressionist painter. Maybe I'll shoot paint up my ass, poop it out onto a canvas, and sell them for millions!


You've got to die first
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since he used a lot of just random paint types, it's becoming a problem that his works are falling apart due
to chemical separation and gravity..He would use house paint, industrial paints, whatever he could get..
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
monkeypapa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope they spelled his name right this time
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Since he used a lot of just random paint types, it's becoming a problem that his works are falling apart due
to chemical separation and gravity..He would use house paint, industrial paints, whatever he could get..


They will pay even more then!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A criminal art-dealing organization happened to have an unknown uncatalogued Pollock painting?  Suuuuuure they did.  The likelihood that a low-rent balkan mafia group has *any* legit painting is near farking zero, that place is ground zero for art forgeries that make their way West, getting whitewashed and provenanced as they make it further into the eurozone.
 
