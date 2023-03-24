 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   In Nebraska, State Troopers moonlight as Door Dashers keeping the roads and your food safe at the same time   (klkntv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The most exciting thing you will read from Nebraska today.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only assume they then shot the person who ordered the food after smelling weed on them.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce Springsteen State Trooper
Youtube nU5MyNuBdhg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the radio code for food delivery?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That would explain why my Doordash driver kicked in my front door and shot my dog. Still, the food was fresh, hot and arrived quickly. Five stars, would order again.
 
