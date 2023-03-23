 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   We got the yoot up on drug charges, mom and felon uncle fighting with the cops arresting the yoot, aaaand how about a school shooting threat on top from the felon. Still needs a stolen car to be a Poughkeepsie Yahtzee   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
4
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Did you say yoot?"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a model family. My family wouldn't defend me like that. In fact, they'd encourage my arrest with lustful intent. Bastards. Families are bastards.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, Dude, yoot is not the preferred nomenclature. Ute or yute, please.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mom was 15 or 16 when she got knocked up, uncle is a felon who makes terrorist threats, poor kid never had a chance.
 
